Vena Joins Cloud Security Alliance as a Trusted Cloud Provider

Strategic partnership strengthens company's ongoing commitment to safeguarding customer data

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vena, the Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, today announced that it has joined the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. This strategic partnership underscores Vena's unwavering commitment to safeguarding its customers' data.

As a Trusted Cloud Provider with the Cloud Security Alliance, Vena reinforces its dedication to the security of its cloud-based corporate performance management software—which is trusted by over 1,600 leading organizations worldwide.

"Joining the Cloud Security Alliance further strengthens our commitment to data security at Vena," said Steve Browning, VP of Data Privacy & Corporate Security at Vena. "In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, data security is paramount. By collaborating with other CSA members and industry experts, Vena will have access to the latest insights, research and resources to continually enhance its security measures and foster knowledge exchange and innovation in cloud security."

Vena remains focused on providing its customers with secure, reliable and user-friendly CPM software. As a Trusted Cloud Provider with CSA, Vena will continue to refine its security posture and practices, ensuring the highest level of data protection for its customers.

"This partnership exemplifies our dedication to providing our customers with the highest level of data protection, ensuring their trust and confidence in our services," said Hugh Cumming, Chief Technology Officer at Vena. "Together, with other CSA members, we are shaping the future of secure cloud computing, setting new standards and reaffirming our promise to prioritize the privacy and security of our valued customers."

To learn more about Vena's commitment to Customer Trust, please visit www.venasolutions.com/trust.

About Vena

Vena is the only Complete Planning platform that's natively integrated with Microsoft 365, empowering teams to plan the way they think. Vena streamlines financial and operational planning, reporting and analysis processes, and provides advanced analytics and modeling capabilities to help business, finance and operations leaders make informed business decisions. With Vena, you can leverage the power of Excel and AI-powered insights in a unified, cloud-based platform that enhances collaboration, scalability and security. Over 1,600 of the world's leading companies rely on Vena to power their planning. For more information, visit venasolutions.com.

About the Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, certification, events and products. CSA's activities, knowledge and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud—from providers and customers, to governments, entrepreneurs and the assurance industry—and provide a forum through which diverse parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa.

