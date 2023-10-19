Vita Industrial and WOLFFKRAN Accelerate Global Sales Agreement With Early Success and Adoption

Innovative lifting technology garners global orders to continue to fuel growth and expand industry presence.

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vita Industrial and WOLFFKRAN, two industry leaders in construction technology and equipment, are thrilled to provide an update to their global sales agreement, initially announced two months ago. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the construction industry's quest for enhanced speed, safety, and efficiency on thousands of lifting projects worldwide.

The collaboration between Vita Industrial and WOLFFKRAN is poised to revolutionize construction practices by combining cutting-edge lifting technologies with innovative crane products. This fusion enables projects to achieve faster lifting operations, enhance efficiency through precise load placement, and minimize downtime attributed to adverse weather and environmental conditions.

WOLFFKRAN, renowned for its crane sales, crane rentals, and operation services, has been at the forefront of showcasing the capabilities of the Vita Load Navigator (VLN) technology. Beginning with the United Kingdom and expanding to other countries, the response from industry professionals and project sites has been resoundingly positive. As a result, WOLFFKRAN has confirmed the purchase of 10 units of the Vita Load Navigator (VLN) technology for immediate delivery. Such order underlines the commitment of both WOLFFKRAN and Vita Industrial to delivering state-of-the-art solutions to their crane clientele.

These initial 10 units will be integrated into WOLFFKRAN's extensive rental and sales portfolio, providing construction customers with access to the latest advancements in crane technology. Vita Industrial anticipates a surge in demand and additional orders as WOLFFKRAN continues to demonstrate the innovative capabilities of this technology in real-world applications.

Caleb Carr, the CEO of Vita Inclinata Technologies, commented on the partnership, saying, "Our collaboration with WOLFFKRAN has exceeded our expectations, and we are excited to witness the rapid adoption of Vita Load Navigator technology. Together, we are empowering construction professionals with innovative solutions that will drive industry advancements for years to come."

Similarly, Duncan Salt, CEO of WOLFFKRAN, expressed his enthusiasm for the early success of the partnership, stating, "The overwhelmingly positive response we've received underscores the transformative potential of our collaboration with Vita Industrial. We are proud to bring the Vita Load Navigator technology to our partners worldwide, enhancing their lifting operations and setting new standards for efficiency and safety."

This partnership exemplifies Vita Industrial and WOLFFKRAN's unwavering dedication to advancing the construction industry and ensuring that projects across the globe benefit from increased efficiency, improved safety, and accelerated timelines.

About Vita Inclinata

A friend's death during a rescue operation—with a helicopter close but unable to stabilize a litter due to weather and terrain—was the genesis of Vita Inclinata. Founded in 2015 as a way to solve a problem, Vita today is an advanced technology, manufacturing, and training company that creates intelligent lifting systems that enhance the safety, capability, and profitability of industrial construction lifting and search and rescue hoist operations. Vita's technology changes the narrative while saving lives, time, and money across industries, including search and rescue, military, firefighting, public safety, construction, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, with offices in Washington, DC, Dubai and Silicon Valley. For more information, please visit www.vitatech.co and www.vitaindustrial.co.

About WOLFFKRAN

WOLFFKRAN is dedicated to competence in the design, construction and use of tower cranes. With its innovative technology and know-how, the company has significantly contributed to rapid developments in the field of material handling. Today, approximately 840 dedicated employees around the world ensure that the innovation process continues and that the WOLFF brand stands for a comprehensive range of trolley jib and luffing jib tower cranes. WOLFF cranes are manufactured in Heilbronn and Luckau, Germany. Branch offices across Germany and subsidiaries in Austria, France, Belgium, Switzerland, Great Britain, the Czech Republic, Norway, the USA, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the headquarters for international business in Zug provide full customer care. With a rental fleet of approx. 800 tower cranes, WOLFFKRAN is among the major crane providers globally. For more information, please visit www.wolffkran.com

