Nishan Book House in Perm, Russia: Building Bridges through Books

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Licang District Convergence Media Center:

(PRNewswire)

On October 13, the unveiling ceremony for the Chinese Cultural Corner - Nishan Book House was held in the Lyceum No. 4 in Perm City, Russia. The school's director, Ms. Olga Vladimirovna Sapko, and Mr. Mikhail Kamenskikh, the Chairman of the Perm Board of the Russia-China Friendship Association, as well as the representatives of both teachers and students attended this event.

Civilizations flourish and thrive through interaction and mutual learning. The Chinese Cultural Corner - Nishan Book House opens a gateway for cultural exchange between China and the world.

Qingdao and Perm established friendly cooperation in November 2006. Since then, the two cities have steadily expanded their exchanges and collaborations across various domains.

Of note is the period since 2023 when the Wenzheng Campus of Licang District Experimental Primary School of Qingdao and the Lyceum No. 4 of Perm formed a friendly school partnership.

The two schools have jointly organized a multitude of online learning and cultural exchange activities. Additionally, they have engaged in offline research projects, conducted letter exchanges, and participated in gift exchanges. These endeavors hold profound significance in advancing mutual understanding and interaction between China and Russia.

The unveiling of the Nishan Book House and the book donation marked a significant milestone, providing a novel platform for cultural exchange and collaboration between Qingdao and Perm. This development further fortifies mutual trust and friendship between the two cities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Licang District Convergence Media Center