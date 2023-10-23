COSMAX NBT Showcases Exclusive Materials and Formulations at SSW 2023, Strengthening its Presence in the U.S. Market

Display microemulsion technology and plant-based formulation

Various exclusive materials prepared for skin health, wrinkles, and even hair health

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COSMAX NBT, a global leading supplements ODM (original development manufacturing) company, announced on Oct. 18 that it is participating in the SupplySide West (SSW) 2023 exhibition from Oct. 25 to 26 (local time) that will be held in Las Vegas, the U.S.

Targeting the U.S. market, COSMAX NBT will showcase a diverse range of formulations and exclusive materials at the SSW 2023. SSW is a global event that connects suppliers, buyers, and experts in the health & nutrition industry.

COSMAX NBT is a leading supplements ODM company in Korea and is also an affiliate of COSMAX, the global No.1 cosmetics ODM company (by revenue). COSMAX Group operates an extensive research organization with over 800 researchers in Korea, the U.S., China, and more, covering inner beauty (supplements) and outer beauty (cosmetics) products.

The driving force of COSMAX NBT is its manpower for research. As of Oct. 2023, the company has a total of 135 researchers at its five R&I (Research & Innovation) centers worldwide. Based on the core materials and formulations developed by its researchers, COSMAX NBT supplies products to over 600 clients in 32 countries.

At the upcoming SSW, COSMAX NBT plans to showcase distinctive formulations and proprietary materials that have been in development.

The company's key strength lies in formulation competitiveness, particularly highlighted by their latest development of micro-emulsion technology that reduces particles within fluids to enhance the absorption rate of ingredients. The technology is versatile in that it is applicable not only in liquids but also in gummies and jelly.

Furthermore, COSMAX NBT offers various vegan formulations, including plant-based soft capsules and chewable soft capsules. Catering to the diverse preferences of consumers, it also provides a jelly-stick-type formulation that is convenient to eat.

COSMAX NBT's material competitiveness is also noteworthy. Aligned with the Inner Beauty trend surging in the United States, the company possesses various exclusive functional materials that can contribute to skin wrinkle reduction, elasticity, hydration, and hair health. Its diverse lineup includes materials derived from natural sources, and all functional ingredients presented by COSMAX NBT have undergone clinical trials.

Leveraging this technological prowess and product planning capability, COSMAX NBT plans to offer a one-stop service supporting clients in the U.S., from product development to production.

Jay Ahn, the head of COSMAX NBT USA, stated, "COSMAX NBT is a world-renowned company for its technological capabilities." He also added, "At the upcoming SSW, attendees will have the opportunity to directly experience COSMAX NBT's unique materials and formulations that meet the needs of clients and consumers in the U.S. market."

