Gemspring Capital Acquires InflowCX and Combines with Portfolio Company Amplix to Create a Leading Provider of Technology Advisory Services

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemspring Capital Management, LLC ("Gemspring"), a middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce that an affiliate has acquired Inflow Communications, LLC, ("InflowCX"), a provider of strategic advisory, deployment, and managed services for contact center, customer experience and unified communications solutions, and will combine it with existing Gemspring portfolio company Amplix, a provider of technology advisory services and software. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For nearly a decade, InflowCX has established itself as a provider of exceptional customer experience and contact center solutions, trusted by large and mid-size enterprises to optimize customer care through enhanced technology services. The company brings deep expertise across the entire CX technology vendor landscape and addresses the most critical customer care challenges with capabilities across automation, artificial intelligence, and outsourcing and labor solutions. InflowCX provides a full-service offering that spans evaluation, deployment, and managed services.

InflowCX and Amplix share a common foundation built on leveraging technical expertise and relationships to deliver optimized outcomes for customers. Together, Amplix and InflowCX provide comprehensive expertise across the technology landscape, including customer experience, data connectivity, security, and managed services, cloud telephony, mobility, cloud optimization, business continuity, and data center solutions.

The combined business will be led by Amplix CEO Joe DeStefano and will remain headquartered in Norwood, MA. The company, operating on a national scale, reaches more than 3,500 customers across industry verticals, and employs staff in over 20 states and Canada.

Ken Smith, CEO of InflowCX, will join the Amplix Board of Directors and Adam Rennert, President of InflowCX, will lead the combined company's Customer Experience ("CX") practice.

Joe DeStefano commented, "The partnership between Amplix and InflowCX is based on our shared values, customer-centric cultures, and strong commitment to elevating the customer experience. We remain dedicated to working with our vendor partners to deliver the highest quality technology advisory services, and I look forward to joining forces with the InflowCX team to amplify our strengths and leverage our combined resources."

Ken Smith remarked, "As we have scaled our business to meet the increasing – and evolving – needs of our customers, becoming part of the Amplix platform will allow us to introduce expanded offerings and innovative solutions that will directly benefit the enterprise organizations we support and advise. I look forward to working closely with Joe and the Gemspring team to support the long-term growth and success of the combined business."

Zubin Malkani, Managing Director at Gemspring, commented, "Bringing together Amplix and InflowCX will be transformational, enabling the combined organization to provide customers with an expanded suite of technology solutions and enhanced services. We share a vision with the entire management team to be the premier provider of technology advisory services, and we are confident this step will position the business for accelerated growth and long-term success."

Lazard served as financial advisor to InflowCX.

About Amplix

Amplix is a provider of technology advisory services and software to more than 2,500 customers across multiple industries, enabling data-driven enhancements to technology decision-making and optimization. Amplix advisory services encompass customer experience, data connectivity, security, and managed services, cloud telephony, mobility, cloud optimization, business continuity, and data center solutions. Amplix is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.amplix.com.

About InflowCX

InflowCX is an innovative provider of strategic advisory, consulting, and managed services for contact centers, customer experience, and unified communications solutions to over 1,000 customers nationwide. InflowCX has grown to be a trusted advisor in its market through the high caliber of its work, problem-solving approach, and focus on client satisfaction. For more information, visit https://inflowcx.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $3.5 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $500 million in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

