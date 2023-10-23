Stagwell (STGW) Chairman and CEO Mark Penn to Present at 2023 ANA Masters of Marketing Conference

NEW YORK and ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced Chairman and CEO Mark Penn will be a featured speaker at the 2023 Association of National Advertisers (ANA) Masters of Marketing Conference, where he will present on:

Microtrends: Hidden Forces Shaping the Consumer of Tomorrow

The future is not shaped by society's broad forces, but by quiet changes within narrow slices of the population. Stagwell CEO, presidential pollster, and New York Times bestselling author Mark Penn explores dozens of counterintuitive microtrends across business, politics, and culture – from Wagyu sales to internet dating – that illuminate a world in upheaval and the future of marketing.

The session will take place at 8:40 am-9:15 am EST in Gatlin C/D on Friday, Oct. 27.

About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

