Center for the Future of Arizona's 20th Anniversary Builds Momentum to Achieve The Arizona We Want

Arizona leaders across sectors gathered to mark the nonprofit's milestone

PHOENIX, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA), a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization committed to bringing Arizonans together to create a stronger and brighter future for the state, celebrated 20 years of impact with an anniversary event where the organization unveiled plans to embark on a three-year campaign designed to accelerate its progress in the years ahead.

CFA's 20th Anniversary Celebration, held Oct. 25 at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn in recognition of the organization's two decades of advancing the state, brought together elected officials, dignitaries, municipal and business leaders, supporters, and staff and board in celebration of the progress the organization has facilitated through its work over the years.

The celebration was made possible with support from sponsors, including Visionary Presenting Sponsor Sharon Dupont McCord, Bright Future Sponsor The Burton Family Foundation, and many others — such as Helios Education Foundation, Robert and Ruth McGregor, National Bank of Arizona, and SRP.

Reflecting CFA's nonpartisan spirit, the event drew an impressive attendance from every corner of Arizona and its political spectrum, including many elected officials, Mesa Mayor John Giles, Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls, as well as representatives from state, county, and city agencies, numerous leaders from major Arizona foundations, and a significant number of corporate leaders.

As part of the festivities, Governor Katie Hobbs issued an official proclamation that recognizes October 25, 2023, as Center for the Future of Arizona Day. The proclamation celebrates CFA's 20 years of "visionary leadership," of "fostering a resilient and dynamic Arizona," and of "committing to bringing people together to build a stronger and brighter future."

Attendees who spoke at the event, which detailed the lasting change CFA has initiated through education, workforce development, and civic engagement initiatives, included Governor Katie Hobbs, Arizona State University President Michael Crow, Helios Education Foundation President and CEO and CFA board member Paul Luna, and the Honorable Ruth McGregor, a CFA board member and retired chief justice of the Arizona Supreme Court.

"To determine where Arizonans stand and whether Arizonans, in fact, share a vision, CFA turned not to a panel of experts or politicians but to the people of Arizona," McGregor said.

