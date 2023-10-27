Focusing on Key Applications of Advanced Packaging, JCET Growth Accelerated Quarter-on-Quarter in Q3 2023

Q3 2023 Financial Highlights：

Revenue was RMB 8.26 billion , an increase of 30.8% quarter-on-quarter

Net profit was RMB 0.48 billion , an increase of 24% quarter-on-quarter

Earnings per share was RMB 0.26

Q3 YTD 2023 Financial Highlights：

Revenue was RMB 20.43 billion

Net profit was RMB 0.97 billion

Earnings per share was RMB 0.54

SHANGHAI, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) back-end manufacturing and technology services, announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The financial report shows that in the third quarter, JCET achieved revenue of RMB 8.26 billion, an increase of 30.8% quarter-on-quarter, and net profit of RMB 0.48 billion, an increase of 24% quarter-on-quarter.

JCET has focused on key applications of advanced packaging this year, continuously enhancing its overall solution capabilities for application scenarios, optimizing production capacity layout, and further strengthening its leading position in the global IC packaging and test industry.

JCET has achieved innovative breakthroughs in markets such as automotive electronics, 5G communications, high-performance computing (HPC), and wide bandgap power devices. Seizing market opportunities driven by the acceleration of the electric vehicle market, JCET's automotive electronics business has maintained rapid growth. In the first three quarters of this year, the company's automotive electronics revenue increased by 88% year-on-year. In the 5G communications-related market, JCET provided global customers with services in R&D and HVM, further solidifying its leading position in areas including Antenna in Package (AiP) modules, RF power amplifiers (PA), and radio frequency front end (RFFE) modules.

Leveraging high-density heterogeneous SiP technologies and advantageous global production layouts, JCET intensifies its efforts with customers in AI and HPC domains for advanced packaging solutions development and product introductions, accelerating market expansion in high-computation systems, power management, high-performance storage, and smart terminals. In the power semiconductor market, the high-density integration solutions developed by JCET in collaboration with global customers on wide bandgap power devices are widely used in the automotive and industrial energy storage, with ongoing production capacity expansion.

JCET continues to enhance its technological innovation, with R&D investment of RMB 1.08 billion in the first three quarters of 2023, a year-on-year increase of 10.4%. The company continues to promote the construction of high-performance packaging production capacities and upgrade existing factories towards advanced packaging technologies. In addition, JCET improves lean production capabilities, strengthens inventory control and supply chain management, and ensures that the company's operations remain highly efficient.

Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET, said, "In recent years, JCET, by focusing on high-performance advanced packaging technologies, has made breakthrough progress in collaboration with major customers on the high-end chip business and achieved significant quarter-on-quarter growth in performance for the third quarter of this year. The company will seize new opportunities arising from the restructuring of the global industrial chain and will continue to promote the healthy development of IC back-end manufacturing."

Click to view: JCET 2023 Third Quarter Report

About JCET Group

JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive and industry etc., through advanced wafer level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Packaging, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, six manufacturing locations in China, Korea and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to customers in China and around the world.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)















RMB in millions

































Sep 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022 ASSETS

















Current assets

















Currency funds











4,678

2,459 Trading financial assets











3,611

4,316 Derivative financial assets











0

18 Accounts receivable











4,652

3,689 Receivables financing











96

59 Prepayments











130

110 Other receivables











73

61 Inventories











4,190

3,152 Other current assets











303

279 Total current assets











17,733

14,143 Non-current assets

















Long-term receivables











19

40 Long-term equity investments











731

765 Other equity investments











449

440 Investment properties











87

89 Fixed assets











19,035

19,517 Construction in progress











1,076

807 Right-of-use assets











585

578 Intangible assets











640

483 Goodwill











2,278

2,210 Long-term prepaid expenses











20

28 Deferred tax assets











266

247 Other non-current assets











88

61 Total non-current assets











25,274

25,265 Total assets











43,007

39,408



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Sep 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022 Current liabilities

















Short-term borrowings











1,721

1,174 Derivative financial liabilities











2

0 Notes payable











162

339 Accounts payable











6,274

4,634 Contract liabilities











203

214 Employee benefits payable











727

984 Taxes and surcharges payable











189

210 Other payables











377

378 Current portion of long-term liabilities











2,468

3,096 Other current liabilities











4

4 Total current liabilities











12,127

11,033 Non-current liabilities

















Long-term borrowings











4,027

2,721 Lease liabilities











537

562 Long-term employee benefits payable











12

14 Deferred income











375

340 Deferred tax liabilities











6

40 Other non-current liabilities











51

55 Total non-current liabilities











5,008

3,732 Total liabilities











17,135

14,765 Equity

















Paid-in capital











1,789

1,780 Capital reserves











15,316

15,080 Accumulated other comprehensive income











679

400 Specialized reserves











2

0 Surplus reserves











229

229 Unappropriated profit











7,771

7,154 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent











25,786

24,643 Minority shareholders











86

0 Total equity











25,872

24,643 Total liabilities and equity











43,007

39,408

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)





RMB in millions, except share data

























Three months ended

Nine months ended





Sep 30, 2023

Sep 30, 2022

Sep 30, 2023

Sep 30, 2022 Revenue



8,257

9,184

20,430

24,778 Less: Cost of sales



7,071

7,616

17,596

20,323 Taxes and surcharges



36

26

82

69 Selling expenses



55

45

155

142 Administrative expenses



190

312

536

805 Research and development expenses



413

343

1,082

980 Finance expenses



26

(26)

77

(11) Including: Interest expenses



84

51

215

143 Interest income



35

5

70

21 Add: Other income



103

55

176

138 Investment income / (loss)



(12)

25

(34)

65 Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures



(12)

1

(34)

(6) Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities



17

(25)

62

(40) Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



(2)

22

(3)

17 Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



(26)

(61)

(26)

(125) Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets



5

18

21

41 Operating profit / (loss)



551

902

1,098

2,566 Add: Non-operating income



0

40

3

46 Less: Non-operating expenses



1

0

5

1 Profit / (loss) before income taxes



550

942

1,096

2,611 Less: Income tax expenses



72

33

122

159 Net profit / (loss)



478

909

974

2,452 Classified by continuity of operations

















Profit / (loss) from continuing operations



478

909

974

2,452 Classified by ownership

















Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent



478

909

974

2,452 Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders



0

0

0

0 Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period



7,293

5,522

7,154

4,335 Less: Cash dividends declared



0

0

357

356 Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent）



7,771

6,431

7,771

6,431 Other comprehensive income, net of tax



(70)

446

280

832 Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent



(70)

446

280

832 Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss



(7)

(14)

10

(14) Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan



0

0

1

0 Change in the fair value of other equity investments



(7)

(14)

9

(14) Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss



(63)

460

270

846 Comprehensive income using the equity method that may be reclassified to profit or loss



0

7

0

0 Cash flow hedge reserve



0

(9)

0

(26) Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements



(63)

462

270

872 Total comprehensive income



408

1,355

1,254

3,284 Including:

















Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent



408

1,355

1,254

3,284 Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders



0

0

0

0 Earnings per share

















Basic earnings per share



0.26

0.51

0.54

1.38 Diluted earnings per share



0.26

0.51

0.54

1.38

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited) RMB in millions

























Three months ended

Nine months ended





Sep 30, 2023

Sep 30, 2022

Sep 30, 2023

Sep 30, 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

















Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services



7,574

8,201

20,737

25,200 Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds



52

126

267

273 Other cash receipts relating to operating activities



126

87

289

218 Total cash inflows from operating activities



7,752

8,414

21,293

25,691 Cash payments for goods and services



5,840

5,534

14,293

17,146 Cash payments to and on behalf of employees



899

948

2,972

3,257 Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges



180

193

646

694 Other cash payments relating to operating activities



221

43

349

214 Total cash outflows from operating activities



7,140

6,718

18,260

21,311 Net cash flows from operating activities



612

1,696

3,033

4,380 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

















Cash receipts from returns of investments



3,601

3,390

11,881

8,550 Cash receipts from investment income



15

17

68

55 Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets



99

76

131

110 Net cash receipts from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units



0

3

0

30 Total cash inflows from investing activities



3,715

3,486

12,080

8,745 Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets



845

1,138

2,434

2,688 Cash payments for investments



5,181

4,101

11,161

10,061 Total cash outflows from investing activities



6,026

5,239

13,595

12,749 Net cash flows from investing activities



(2,311)

(1,753)

(1,515)

(4,004) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

















Cash proceeds from investments by others



32

0

262

0 Including: Cash receipts from capital contributions from minority shareholders of subsidiaries



0

0

86

0 Cash receipts from borrowings



4,823

1,446

6,487

2,961 Total cash inflows from financing activities



4,855

1,446

6,749

2,961 Cash repayments for debts



3,723

796

5,464

2,530 Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses



78

405

545

495 Other cash payments relating to financing activities



22

169

69

758 Total cash outflows from financing activities



3,823

1,370

6,078

3,783 Net cash flows from financing activities



1,032

76

671

(822) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



(7)

37

30

95 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



(674)

56

2,219

(351) Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



5,346

2,356

2,453

2,763 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD



4,672

2,412

4,672

2,412

