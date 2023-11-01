Holiday Trips are Increasing as Americans on Average Plan to Gather for 10 or More Celebrations This Season

84% will travel for holidays, according to new data from Motel 6

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This festive season is sure to be a big one, as new data from leading economy lodging brand Motel 6 reveals that Americans who are celebrating a winter holiday are planning to enjoy an average of 10 or more gatherings this year.

In its sixth annual holiday travel survey, Motel 6 heard from over 2,000 respondents who celebrate a winter holiday and found that this flurry of festivities is expected to lead to significant travel. Eighty-four percent of respondents plan to travel to at least one gathering, and of those, over half (52%) expect to take more trips than last year.

Travel Trends Fur the Whole Family

This holiday season, 85% say the joy of spending time with friends and family outweighs the challenges of travel. When it comes to lodging, two-thirds (65%) of respondents traveling plan to stay at a hotel, an increase of nearly 20% since last year (SWNS 2022). And they're bringing furry family members with them. Three out of five (60%) respondents note that pets will be joining their holiday journeys, up from 22% in 2022 (SWNS 2022).

Gathering once just isn't enough - respondents plan to celebrate some holidays multiple times, bringing the average number of holiday gatherings per person to more than 10.

Family Time Important, but so is Moderation

The winter season continues to be a time to come together with loved ones, with two-thirds (66%) of respondents noting a preference for a traditional holiday celebration with family, while only 20% opt to take a solo trip. Still, Americans agree that the excitement of family gatherings can cause social batteries to run down quickly. Over half (53%) of respondents look forward to alone time four hours into a holiday, while nearly one in five (19%) say it takes just one to two hours for them to start looking forward to alone time.

"The final months of the year are filled with love, excitement and festivities with friends and family. No matter where the road takes you this season, Motel 6 and Studio 6 will be there as your resting place," said Julie Arrowsmith, President and CEO of G6 Hospitality, parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6. "From Friendsgiving to New Year's Day, we are here to offer affordable rates and discounts on our My6 app so you can focus on making memories with loved ones, including those with four legs!"

Impact of Economic Climate

It's no surprise that nearly all (82%) of those celebrating winter holidays say the economic climate is impacting their plans this year. More than half are hoping to receive experience-based gifts (56%) this year, such as travel, and will be opting for affordable lodging (55%) for their journeys.

Those looking to save this holiday season can enjoy exclusive promotions and discounts while saving at least 6% off their stay by joining My6, a free rewards program from Motel 6 and Studio 6. To sign up, download the free My6 app or visit the website .

A full list of survey results can be found here. To book a stay at one of more than 1,400 Motel 6 or Studio 6 properties across the U.S. and Canada, visit www.motel6.com or www.staystudio6.com .

About Motel 6

Motel 6 is an economy lodging brand with franchised locations throughout the United States and Canada. Motel 6 has used the tagline, "We'll leave the light on for you®" for more than 30 years, earning the chain the highest brand recognition in the economy lodging segment. Motel 6 offers standard amenities including free Wi-Fi Internet access, free local calls, no long-distance access charges and expanded cable channel line-up. Pets stay free at Motel 6 locations nationwide. For more information, visit www.motel6.com .

