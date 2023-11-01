New Dwanta's Holiday Punch is Now Available this Holiday Season

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to sleigh the holiday season with a jolly twist as ZOA Energy, the better-for-you energy drink company, unveils its "Dwanta's Holiday Punch" in collaboration with its co-founders: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Dany Garcia, Dave Rienzi and John Shulman.

ZOA Energy and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Release Limited Time Only "Dwanta's Holiday Punch" Flavor

Dwanta's Holiday Punch is available while supplies last and expertly blended with the merry flavors of cranberry and citrus, promising to make your spirits bright on a frosty winter's night. Now offered for purchase online at ZOAEnergy.com and Amazon for $24.99 a case, and exclusively at Sheetz convenience store locations at $2.99 a can, Dwanta's Holiday Punch is the gift that keeps on giving.

"Dwanta's Holiday Punch" is inspired by Dwayne Johnson's holiday alter ego – "Dwanta." Dwanta is a little bit naughty and a little bit nice. This blend of holiday punch pulls in all of the elements of Dwanta's favorite holiday flavors and uses all of the ingredients and vitamins that ZOA Energy is known for, including B&C vitamins, amazing hydration and natural caffeine from green coffee beans and green tea.

"Whether you've been downright naughty or secretly nice this holiday season, my Dwanta Holiday Punch is here to add some mischievous magic and energy to your celebrations," said Dwayne Johnson, Chief Energy Officer at ZOA Energy. "Great to partner with Sheetz to offer this flavor exclusively in their stores, as well as online at ZOAEnergy.com and Amazon for those clicking through their holiday shopping. Remember, when you go to set those cookies out, Dwanta could use an energy boost, too!"

ZOA Energy drinks are available nationwide at major U.S. retailers, such as Costco, Walmart, Publix, and more. ZOA+ pre-workout ready-to-drink and powder is available exclusively on ZOAEnergy.com and Amazon.

About ZOA Energy

ZOA Energy is here to activate the world's potential: giving people the fuel they need to show up as their best selves. Developed by strength and conditioning coach, Dave Rienzi; global icon and businessman, Dwayne Johnson; global entrepreneur and chairwoman, Dany Garcia; and entrepreneur and investor, John Shulman, ZOA is taking the category to new heights. The ZOA portfolio features both better-for-you energy drinks and a pre-workout supplement––all of which are made with high-quality ingredients, natural flavors and colors, and natural caffeine from green tea and green coffee for clean energy. For more information, please visit ZOAEnergy.com. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

