Burlington Life Time Living Opens as Market's First Integrated Luxury Apartment Residences Focused on Comprehensive Health & Wellness

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE:LTH), is bringing its one-of-a-kind Life Time Living experience to the greater Boston area with the opening of Life Time Living Burlington. Life Time partnered with Nordblom Company to complete the vibrant, 13-acre community – a 167-unit residential complex, located adjacent to Life Time's Burlington athletic county club. Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom units are now available for move-in.

"We developed our Life Time Living residences to foster a healthy, socially connected and environmentally conscious lifestyle that are adjacent to our athletic clubs – forming an all-inclusive, health-minded community," said Parham Javaheri, Life Time Chief Property Development Officer. "The lifestyle we're bringing to Burlington is a game changer in the greater Boston market and exudes the ethos of our Healthy Way of Life company and brand."

Located at 20 4th Ave. in Burlington, MA, the five-story Life Time Living complex is just steps from the 173,000-square-foot athletic country club, providing access to the unmatched breadth of Life Time's programs, services and amenities. Residents receive a Signature Life Time membership to enjoy six studios and small group class and training spaces, resort-like indoor and outdoor pools, professional pickleball, squash and basketball courts, a full-service, fast-casual Life Cafe restaurant, LifeSpa salon and spa and much more. Just steps away, residents also can enjoy nearby restaurants, entertainment and shops, including Wegmans at 3rd Ave.

Unique to Life Time Living is the innovative Resident Concierge programming, which connects residents' at-home and in-club lifestyles to make healthy living ultra convenient, stress-free and entertaining, including:

Weekly meal prep from LifeCafe, including prepared meal deliveries that can be tailored to meet each resident's Healthy Way of Life goals.

Personal training sessions and group fitness or studio class bookings, as well as personal wake-up calls and reminders when requested.

Reservations with Life Time's nutrition coaches for grocery shopping with optimized meals in mind.

Scheduled services with LifeSpa massage therapists for personalized treatments.

Resident-only events that promote community, connectivity and a healthier and happier lifestyle.

The new Life Time Living complex features impeccably designed residences and community areas, including 14 studios, 69 one-bedroom, 11 one-bedroom plus den, and 73 two-bedroom apartment homes ranging from 558 to 1,407 square feet. Catering to the ever-changing demands, Life Time Living also features work-from-home and lounge spaces, conference rooms, a private dining room, covered parking with charging stations and a cycle lounge. It also includes two outdoor courtyards complete with firepits, grilling stations, conversational seating areas, outdoor games, and a meditation area. A half-acre park with a walking path, dog play area and generous green space rounds out the residential amenities.

Each residence is designed from top to bottom with the modern lifestyle in mind, featuring high ceilings, large windows for optimal natural lighting, spacious kitchens equipped with stainless steel appliances, custom soft-close cabinetry, and living rooms designed for optimal comfort. Bedrooms offer walk-in closets, constructed with state-of-the-art sound proofing and black-out shades to provide a comfortable, rest and recovery laden environment. Residences start at $2,750 monthly.

Life Time Living Burlington marks the Company's fourth Life Time Living location. Life Time Living debuted in Coral Gables, Fla., in August 2021 followed by Henderson, Nevada in September 2022 and Stamford, Conn. in September 2023. More information on Life Time Living can be found at www.living.lifetime.life.

In addition to Life Time Burlington's athletic country club, Life Time operates five other athletic country clubs in the Boston area in Chestnut Hill, Framingham, Medford, Northshore and Westwood.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 37,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

