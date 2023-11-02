GEF Capital Partners Completes Acquisition of Polargy, Inc. to Support Growth, Expansion into New Markets

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Polargy, Inc. announced today that it has completed a strategic partnership with GEF Capital Partners ("GEF Capital"), a global, sustainability-focused private equity firm. Polargy has become one of the leading providers to the data center customer ecosystem, working with data center developers, architects, contractors and others to drive energy reduction through airflow solutions. As part of the partnership, GEF Capital will invest growth capital into Polargy. The current executive team will continue to lead the company following the closing.

GEF Capital Partners Completes Acquisition of Polargy, Inc.

"The partnership with GEF Capital will allow us to bolster our relationships with our customers, increase our capacity and offer new and innovative solutions to the industry. Because the market is growing at such a dramatic pace, it was critical that we find a partner to support the opportunities ahead for the company," said Cary Frame, Polargy's Founder and Chairman.

Polargy designs, manufactures, and assembles bespoke energy efficiency infrastructure solutions for data centers, which helps data center owners and operations reduce the requisite energy used for cooling, extend the useful life of equipment, and provide material costs savings through fit-for-purpose designs. A report by Technavio notes that the data center market is experiencing rapid growth and is expected to grow at a 22% compound annual growth rate through 2026. The partnership with GEF Capital will equip Polargy with the capital necessary to continue to scale and evolve in this rapidly growing market.

"Because of our relationships, we are constantly seeing new opportunities," said CEO, Graham Leonard. "Partnering with GEF Capital will allow us to expand our team to support our customers' growth in existing and new geographic markets."

"GEF Capital is very excited to partner with Cary, Graham and the rest of the Polargy team in this next phase of the company's growth," said Stuart Barkoff, a Managing Partner at GEF Capital. "Polargy's practical, market-based solutions, as well as its history of product development, will ensure that the company's value to its customers will continue to grow with the strategic and financial support from GEF Capital."

FMI Capital Advisors served as the exclusive financial advisor to Polargy throughout the investment process.

About Polargy:

Polargy is a premier solutions provider for the data center market, which enables owners and operators of these assets to increase energy efficiency in new and existing builds, allows owners to extend a data center's useful life, and cut energy and operating costs. Polargy was founded in 2008 by Cary Frame. Visit www.polargy.com for additional information.

About GEF Capital Partners:

GEF Capital Partners is a global private equity firm focused on making investments spanning the clean energy, energy efficiency, waste, water, and resource efficiency sectors. With offices in the United States, India, and Brazil, GEF Capital invests in companies that have developed solutions to mitigate the effects of climate change and pollution. By partnering with management teams that operate in high-growth markets, GEF Capital brings a value-added approach to its investments to grow leading companies and ensure a more sustainable future. Visit www.gefcapital.com for additional information.

About FMI Capital Advisors:

FMI Capital Advisors has fully dedicated and deeply experienced investment banking teams advising clients on merger and acquisition (M&A) transactions across the built environment. They maximize value for their clients through their deep market knowledge, strong technical expertise and an unparalleled network of industry relationships.

For more information, visit FMI Capital Advisors.

Media Contact:

Stuart Barkoff

sbarkoff@gefcapital.com

View original content:

SOURCE GEF Capital Partners