KENDRA SCOTT FOUNDATION LAUNCHES "LITTLE YELLOW LIBRARY" LITERACY PROGRAM

In partnership with First Book, Little Yellow Library will provide books and resources for disadvantaged classrooms and libraries

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kendra Scott Foundation, in partnership with First Book, today unveiled its inaugural Little Yellow Library at PS 108 in Brooklyn, New York.

Kendra Scott unveils the first Little Yellow Library at the P.S. 108K The Sal Abbracciamento School in Brooklyn, NY (PRNewswire)

Little Yellow Library is the latest program from the Kendra Scott Foundation, which supports low-income Title I schools by providing access to books through First Book for classrooms and libraries that need them most. Statistics show that if children cannot read by the third grade, they cannot get the most out of their education, ultimately limiting their potential. In launching Little Yellow Libraries, the Kendra Scott Foundation will help enrich the lives of youth through education, ultimately helping children thrive in school.

Education serves as one of the foundation's primary philanthropic programs; Kendra Scott Foundation works to uplift educators, underserved students, and families through scholarships, literacy and learning, and library enrichment. Following the launch in New York City, the Little Yellow Library concept will be launching in four Texas markets in 2023 including Tom C. Gooch Elementary School (Dallas) on November 28th; Baty Elementary School (Austin) on November 29th; Adams Elementary School (San Antonio) on November 30th; and Best Elementary (Houston) on December 1st. Kendra Scott Foundation partnered with Texas YES to identify schools in need in Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio and the United Federation of Teachers in NYC.

The 4ft x 3ft custom Little Yellow Library bookshelves were designed by the Kendra Scott creative team to appeal specifically to children, featuring accessible shelves and an inviting, arched silhouette in the brand's cheerful yellow color, featuring 200 multicultural and bilingual books from First Book. Along with it comes a $1,000 gift certificate to the First Book Marketplace to purchase additional books, and a $2,500 grant from the Kendra Scott Foundation to support the school. Each student will also receive a social-emotional learning book and stuffed animal in partnership with Slumberkins.

"At Kendra Scott, philanthropy comes first – it's a key pillar of our core values," explains Kendra Scott, Founder, Executive Chairwoman and Chief Creative Officer of the namesake brand. "We are dedicated to uplifting youth and making meaningful impacts through education. Library enrichment is one of the first things we can do for these kids at a young age - particularly for those without access to something as simple as books. Sometimes we don't stop to think what a luxury literacy truly is, and we're proud to provide resources to make that possible wherever we can, to serve underserved students and communities."

As a recognized leader in education and literacy advocacy, First Book reaches 5 million kids each year in low-income communities across North America, providing books and resources through a powerful network of more than 575,000 educators, the largest online community of its kind.

As the foundation's focus is on literacy efforts this holiday season, Kendra Scott customers can round up their change to the nearest dollar in stores and online from November 1 – December 31. Proceeds will benefit the Kendra Scott Foundation, expanding efforts towards launching 15 additional libraries in Title 1 schools across the country in 2024. Beginning on November 28, which coincides with Giving Tuesday, Title I educators can submit an application for a Little Yellow Library. To find out more about eligibility requirements and how to apply, please visit https://firstbook.wufoo.com/forms/tell-us-why-you-want-a-little-yellow-library. For more information on the Kendra Scott Foundation, visit kendrascott.com/philanthropy, or donate directly at https://ken01.kimbia.com/donate.

About the Kendra Scott Foundation

Established in 2022, the Kendra Scott Foundation aims to empower women and youth in the areas of health and wellness, education, and entrepreneurship. Having donated more than $50 million to philanthropic organizations since 2010, the Kendra Scott company remains invested in changing the lives of women and youth through programs and strong partnerships with like-minded organizations. The Kendra Scott Foundation Fund is a component fund of the Austin Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity, and has exclusive legal control over the assets contributed to funds of the Foundation. To learn more about The Kendra Scott Foundation's work and how it transforms lives, please visit kendrascott.com/philanthropy.

About Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott LLC was founded in 2002 by Kendra Scott, who serves as Founder, Executive Chairwoman and Chief Creative Officer of her namesake lifestyle brand. Known for its design and material innovation, use of color, and signature shapes, Kendra Scott offers Fashion, Demi-Fine and Fine Jewelry, watches, engagement rings, home accessories, and a men's collection, Scott Bros. by Kendra Scott. The company remains true to its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, and Philanthropy," and has donated over $50M to philanthropic organizations since 2010. Kendra Scott's customer-centric omni-channel approach includes a network of 130+ namesake experiential stores and pop-up locations, wholesale partners, including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Dillard's, and 850+ specialty boutiques. With over 2,600 employees, the Austin-based company was honored as one of Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in 2022 and 2023. Learn more at KendraScott.com.

About First Book

Education transforms lives. First Book is building a world where every child has access to a quality education. We work to remove barriers to education and level the playing field for kids in need. At the heart of our work are the 575,000 members of the First Book Network, the largest online community of educators and professionals dedicated to children in need across North America. This Network is the key to creating systemic change. Through our research arm, First Book Research & Insights, we conduct studies that aggregate their voices to identify barriers to equitable education and inform strategic solutions. To address their needs, we provide free and low-cost books, resources, and access to leading experts through the First Book Marketplace, which uses aggregated buying power to support this underserved community. Founded in Washington D.C. in 1992 as a nonprofit social enterprise, First Book is dedicated to eliminating barriers to learning and inspiring young minds. Learn more at FirstBook.org and visit our award-winning eCommerce website at FBMarketplace.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kendra Scott