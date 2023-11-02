FOR A LIMITED TIME: JENI'S OFFERS FREE SHIPPING ONLINE

Just in time to stock up (or gift) their new holiday flavors.

Starting today, Thursday, Nov. 2, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is offering free shipping for a limited time. Place an order of $65 or more at jenis.com through Monday, Nov. 6 and shipping is free. Just use the code FREESHIP at checkout. Jeni's will even let you choose your week of delivery at checkout—so you can schedule a gift now for later and beat the gifting rush.

Even better: As of today, Jeni's holiday flavors have just dropped—and are available to order during the free shipping promo. The festive ice creams in their Splendid Holiday lineup capture the joy of the season in every spoonful. A mix of returning favorites and new classics perfect for adding the right amount of party to seasonal celebrations: To add a wow factor to Thanksgiving pies; to impress as an original (and appreciated) gift for party hosts and food-loving friends; or to simply be a moment of joy in the midst of the rush.

The five holiday flavors are available for nationwide shipping at jenis.com, at Jeni's scoop shops across the country, and in select grocery stores—while supplies last.

The descriptions alone are cheer-inducing:

White Chocolate Peppermint— A swirl of pink and white peppermint with white chocolate freckles.



Boozy Eggnog — We definitely spiked the eggnog. A silky egg custard that's rich with nutmeg and Tennessee whiskey. Made in collaboration with Uncle Nearest whiskey!



Buckeye Frenzy — Brand new! Salted peanut butter ice cream with crispy chocolate and chocolate-covered rice cereal. Tastes like a chocolate-coated peanut butter cream candy with a crispy rice treat center.



Merry Berry — Brambly berry buttermilk cream with amaretti cookies and raspberry coulis. Reminiscent of the best jam-filled holiday cookies.



Rum Ball (dairy-free) — Rum-soaked dark chocolate cream with tangerine and crumbled cake. Our latest dairy-free!

To get more up close and personal with Jeni's holiday offerings, you can browse their holiday collections online to find the flavors for everyone on your gift list.

About Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is an American ice cream company devoted to making the finest ice creams the world has ever known. Founded in 2002 by James Beard Award-winning ice cream maker Jeni Britton, Jeni's has emerged over the past 20 years as the new standard by which all other ice creams are judged. With Jeni in charge of all creative output—from the ice cream itself to all of the supporting details that enhance the experience of eating it—Jeni's continues to make one-of-a-kind flavors with Direct and Fair Trade ingredients and super fresh milk from family dairy farms. Today, Jeni's is a Certified B Corporation known for its social, environmental, and business leadership with more than 85 scoop shops, an online shop at jenis.com, and distribution in top grocery stores across the country.

Jeni's Splendid Holiday Collection. (PRNewswire)

