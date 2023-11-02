Penske Automotive Group Dealerships Named Best To Work For

Forty-Four Dealerships Recognized as Automotive News' Best Dealerships to Work For in 2023
Audi Bedford Ranked #1 Nationally
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers, today announced that forty-four (44) of its dealerships have been recognized as part of the Top 100 Best Dealerships to Work For 2023 by Automotive News, more than any other dealership group.
Penske Automotive Group claimed nine (9) of the top ten (10) spots and thirteen (13) of the top twenty (20) spots nationally in this year's rankings. Audi Bedford was ranked No. 1 as the Best Dealership to Work For. PAG dealerships were also recognized for their commitment to promoting diverse and inclusive workplaces, receiving accolades for being among the best in the following categories: Best Dealerships for Female Employees; Best Dealerships for Millennial Employees; Best Dealerships for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Best Dealerships for Hispanic/Latino Employees; Best Dealerships for Family Friendliness and Best Dealerships for Health.
Commenting on the rankings, Penske Automotive Group Chair and CEO Roger Penske said, "Human Capital is the most important asset in our company. We are committed to creating a culture that fosters teamwork, opportunity and promotes diversity, equity and inclusion. We are extremely proud of our team for their commitment, drive, and efforts in working together to be the very best."
The award-winning dealerships are:
- Acura North Scottsdale, Phoenix, Arizona – www.acuranorthscottsdale.com
- Acura Turnersville, Turnersville, New Jersey – www.acuraturnersville.com
- Audi Bedford, Bedford, Ohio – www.audibedford.com
- Audi Chantilly, Chantilly, Virginia – www.audichantilly.com
- Audi Fairfield, Fairfield, Connecticut – www.audifairfield.com
- Audi North Scottsdale, Phoenix, Arizona – www.audinorthscottsdale.com
- Audi Turnersville, Turnersville, New Jersey – www.auditurnersville.com
- Audi Tysons Corner, Vienna, Virginia – www.auditysonscorner.com
- Audi Warwick, Warwick, Rhode Island – www.audiwarwick.com
- BMW North Scottsdale, Phoenix, Arizona – www.bmwnorthscottsdale.com
- BMW of Greenwich, Greenwich, Connecticut – www.bmwofgreenwich.com
- BMW of Mamaroneck, Mamaroneck, New York – www.bmwofmamaroneck.com
- Chevrolet of Fayetteville, Fayetteville, Aransas – www.chevroletoffayetteville.com
- Chevrolet of Turnersville, Turnersville, New Jersey – www.chevroletofturnersville.com
- East Madison Toyota, Madison, Wisconsin – www.eastmadisontoyota.com
- Gateway Toyota, Toms River, New Jersey – www.gatewaytoyota.com
- Honda of Danbury, Danbury, Connecticut – www.hondaofdanbury.com
- Honda of Fayetteville, Fayetteville, Arkansas – www.hondaoffayetteville.com
- Honda of Mentor, Mentor, Ohio – www.hondaofmentor.com
- Hudson Nissan, Jersey City, New Jersey – www.hudsonnissan.com
- Hudson Toyota, Jersey City, New Jersey – www.hudsontoyota.com
- Hyundai of Turnersville, Turnersville, New Jersey – www.hyundaiofturnersville.com
- Infiniti of Warwick, Warwick, Rhode Island – www.infinitiofwarwick.com
- Jaguar Land Rover Englewood, Englewood, New Jersey – www.jaguarenglewood.com; www.landroverenglewood.com
- Kearny Mesa Toyota, San Diego, California – www.kearnymesatoyota.com
- Land Rover Darien, Darien, Connecticut – www.landroverdarien.com
- Land Rover Monmouth, Eatontown, New Jersey – www.landrovermonmouth.com
- Land Rover North Scottsdale, Phoenix, Arizona – www.landrovernorthscottsdale.com
- Land Rover Paramus, Paramus, New Jersey – www.landroverparamus.com
- Lexus of Madison, Middleton, Wisconsin – www.lexusofmadison.com
- Lexus of Warwick, Warwick, Rhode Island – www.lexusofwarwick.com
- Los Gatos Acura, Los Gatos, California – www.losgatosacura.com
- Mercedes-Benz of Bedford, Bedford, Ohio – www.mercedesbedford.com
- Mercedes-Benz Fairfield, Fairfield, Connecticut – www.mercedesbenzoffairfield.com
- Mercedes-Benz of Tysons Corner, Vienna, Virginia – www.mercedesbenzoftysonscorner.com
- MINI of Warwick, Warwick, Rhode Island – www.miniofwarwick.com
- MINI North Scottsdale, Phoenix, Arizona – www.mininorthscottsdale.com
- Motorwerks MINI, Golden Valley, Minnesota – www.motorwerksmini.com
- Porsche North Scottsdale, Phoenix, Arizona – www.porschenorthscottsdale.com
- Porsche Stevens Creek, Santa Clara, California – www.porschestevenscreek.com
- Scottsdale Ferrari-Maserati, Phoenix, Arizona – www.scottsdaleferrari.com; www.scottsdalemaserati.com
- Toyota of Bedford, Bedford, Ohio – www.toyotaofbedford.com
- Volkswagen North Scottsdale, Phoenix, Arizona – www.vwnorthscottsdale.com
- Wolfchase Toyota, Cordova, Tennessee – www.wolfchasetoyota.com
About Penske Automotive
Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE: PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers. PAG operates dealerships in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, and Japan and is one of the largest retailers of commercial trucks in North America for Freightliner. PAG also distributes and retails commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. PAG employs over 28,000 people worldwide. Additionally, PAG owns 28.9% of Penske Transportation Solutions ("PTS"), a business that employs over 44,000 people worldwide, manages one of the largest, most comprehensive and modern trucking fleets in North America with over 442,000 trucks, tractors, and trailers under lease, rental, and/or maintenance contracts and provides innovative transportation, supply chain, and technology solutions to its customers. PAG is a member of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Index, Fortune 500, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000 indexes. For additional information, including the Company's 2022 ESG Report highlighting its ESG strategies, activities, and certain metrics, visit the Company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.
Inquiries should contact:
Shelley Hulgrave
Anthony Pordon
Executive Vice President and
Executive Vice President Investor Relations
Chief Financial Officer
and Corporate Development
Penske Automotive Group, Inc.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc.
248-648-2812
248-648-2540
shulgrave@penskeautomotive.com
tpordon@penskeautomotive.com
