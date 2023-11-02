Precision Biologics to Present at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting on November 3rd, 2023

Precision Biologics to Present at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting on November 3rd, 2023

A Correlation Between Decreased Levels of Circulating gMDSCs and Durable Stable Disease

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Biologics, a clinical stage therapeutics company whose proprietary platform has produced highly targeted monoclonal antibodies, will deliver a poster presentation on preliminary results of the ongoing phase 2 trial, combining NEO-201 with pembrolizumab for the treatment of patients resistant to prior checkpoint inhibitor therapy at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA on November 3rd, 2023.

Precision Biologics, Inc. Real Hope For Cancer Patients (PRNewswire)

Poster title: Post-treatment neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio and gMDSCs as independent prognostic factors for treatment efficacy with monoclonal antibody NEO-201 and pembrolizumab. Click here for a link to the poster.

NEO-201 specifically binds to and kills cells expressing the truncated Core-1 O-glycan. Truncated Core-1 O-glycan expression is found in solid tumors and certain blood cancers. Additionally, NEO-201 binds to and mediates the killing of immune suppressor cells, including regulatory T cells (Tregs) and granulocytic myeloid-derived suppressor cells (gMDSCs), which are thought to diminish the efficacy of cancer immunotherapy.

Infiltration of the tumor microenvironment (TME) by gMDSCs and Tregs is one of the reasons for the development of resistance to checkpoint inhibitors. Depletion of circulating gMDSCs and Tregs may prevent their accumulation in the TME and reverse the tumor resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.

This study demonstrates that NEO-201 binds to gMDSCs in PBMCs from cancer patients. This poster also reports that following treatment, heavily pre-treated patients with durable stable disease showed a reduction of circulating gMDSCs compared to baseline levels. Additional data from the ongoing Phase 2 trial was recently presented at CRI-ENCI-AACR 7th International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference Sept 22, 2023, Milan, Italy. This data demonstrated that NEO-201 reduces the quantity of regulatory T cells in PBMCs of cancer patients and this reduction is associated with stabilization of disease. Click Here for a link to the poster from the CRI-ENCI-AACR meeting.

This Phase 2 study is currently enrolling patients with metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), Head and Neck Cancers, Endometrial Cancer and Cervical Cancer, who have already progressed on prior checkpoint inhibitor therapy (including prior Keytruda) at the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD. (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03476681)

Precision Biologics' poster will be presented in person at the San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA, on Friday November 3rd, 2023. Please stop by poster # 879 for further details at Lunch (12–1:30 p.m.) and Poster Reception (5:10–6:40 p.m.).

About Precision Biologics

Precision Biologics is a clinical stage therapeutics company whose proprietary platform has produced highly targeted monoclonal antibodies. Wholly owned lead candidate, NEO-201, specifically binds to, and kills cells expressing the truncated Core-1 O-glycan. Its mechanism of action has been proven in preclinical and patient studies, has a companion biomarker, and with the 9/26/23 patent granted by the USPTO, IP protection through 2039. In addition to the ongoing Phase 2 study referenced above, novel clinical trials are currently being designed to evaluate the efficacy of NEO-201 in different solid tumors and hematological malignancies and with different therapeutic combinations.

For further information on Precision Biologics please reach out to info@precision-biologics.com or visit www.precision-biologics.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Precision Biologics