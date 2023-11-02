Silver&Fit® Healthy Aging and Exercise Program Offers New Features

The Silver&Fit program offers well-being coaching, a social club resource network, personalized workout plans, virtual personal fitness training, and access to fitness centers and home workout videos

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicare beneficiaries looking to enhance their well-being now have access to even more tools and resources to support their health and fitness goals, thanks to the Silver&Fit® Healthy Aging and Exercise program, a popular fitness benefit provided by American Specialty Health (ASH) through many Medicare Advantage plans.

Starting in 2024, the Silver&Fit® program will expand offerings to further support members on their well-being journey.

"As we look to the future, we're excited to expand our offerings, providing access to thousands of fitness centers, on-demand exercise videos, and personalized coaching," said George DeVries, chairman, CEO, president, and co-founder of ASH. "For over 15 years, we have focused on improving the well-being of Medicare beneficiaries, with over 4.8 million members nationwide. And we take great pride in our 98 percent participant satisfaction rating. We hope to continue improving that score through our ongoing commitment to empower individuals to live healthier."

Silver&Fit provides members with access to 15,000+ standard and 5,000+ premium fitness centers. The offerings include national name brand chains, YMCAs, and boutique fitness studios. For those seeking at-home fitness options, there are more than 8,800+ on-demand exercise videos, including cycling, dance, Pilates, cardio, strength, yoga, HIIT, and meditation. Members can also work toward their fitness, nutrition, and lifestyle goals during scheduled phone, video, or chat sessions with a well-being coach, in addition to having access to customized workout plans based on the member's fitness level and goals.

In 2023, the Silver&Fit program expanded on these robust healthy aging tools by launching its Well-Being Club, providing members with exclusive opportunities to learn new skills, join live virtual classes and events, connect with others focused on their well-being, and access special articles and videos.

"With 2024 on the horizon, we will be expanding offerings to further support members on their well-being journey," DeVries said. "Starting in 2024, Silver&Fit program members will also get access to FitnessCoach®, a virtual personal fitness training program, where members can challenge themselves with up to 8 live virtual sessions per benefit year, led by certified personal fitness trainers."

To learn more about the Silver&Fit program, visit www.SilverandFit.com. Interested individuals can also subscribe to the free Silver&Fit Blog or try one of dozens of free online workout classes available on Facebook or YouTube.

About American Specialty Health, Incorporated

The Silver&Fit program is provided by American Specialty Health Fitness, Inc., a subsidiary of American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH). ASH is one of the nation's premier independent and privately-owned specialty health organizations offering technology-enabled services for benefits management, including clinical programs for musculoskeletal health, fitness programs, and health improvement programs for health plans, employers, associations, and others. ASH administers benefits for more than 57 million members nationwide. With offices in Indiana, California, and Texas, ASH has more than 1,700 employees. For more information about ASH, visit ASHCompanies.com or call 800-848-3555. Follow @ASHCompanies on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

