Swirl and Semantic AI present "Metasearch: The Key to Enterprise Generative AI" at an upcoming conference

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swirl and Sematic AI are excited to announce a highly anticipated session titled "Metasearch: The Missing Element for Enterprise Search." The session will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, from 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the 20th annual Enterprise Search & Discovery conference. The conference will be held in Washington, DC from November 7 - 9, 2023. The session will feature two distinguished speakers in search and discovery - Jim Ford of Semantic AI and Sid Probstein of Swirl.

Swirl Corporation Logo (PRNewswire)

Jim Ford, President and Chief Strategy Officer at Semantic AI, is a leading figure in enterprise intelligence. Ford brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the discussion with a rich history in the U.S. Navy Intelligence and experience leading teams at Microsoft Federal's Azure Solutions. Sid Probstein, Founder and President of Swirl has been professionally involved with search for over two decades. With his extensive enterprise search experience and innovative approach to addressing industry challenges through Swirl, Probstein offers unique insights into the future of search and discovery.

The recent unveiling of Swirl 3.0 marks a significant milestone in AI deployment. This latest iteration introduces a host of standout features that set it apart from its predecessors. Among these are the implementation of a Retrieval Augmented Generation workflow, a completely overhauled user interface for content selection, and an innovative, secure page fetcher component.

At its core, Swirl 3.0 is designed to streamline and economize the deployment of AI. It eliminates the need for users to pre-index data for queries, thereby enhancing efficiency and user-friendliness. This fundamental shift in approach underscores the transformative potential of Swirl 3.0 in reshaping our understanding and utilization of AI technology.

About Enterprise Search & Discovery

The Enterprise Search & Discovery conference, on November 7-9, 2023, in Washington, D.C., is part of KMWorld 2023, comprised of five closely integrated events: KMWorld, Enterprise Search & Discovery, Text Analytics Forum, Enterprise AI World, and Taxonomy Boot Camp.

About Semantic AI

Semantic AI is a privately held software firm headquartered in San Diego, CA, with offices in Alexandria, VA. Our mission is to make humans—not machines—smarter so they can make extraordinary decisions. We fuse, analyze, and visualize data so that organizations can harness their data ecosystems and create context from chaos.

About Swirl

Swirl, headquartered in Waltham, MA, develops software solutions that enable personalized real-time Generative AI at enterprise scale. Swirl allows users to search seamlessly across various information sources, including those protected by corporate firewalls, without moving data. Relevant results prompt Generative AI to deliver secure, verifiable responses tailored to the user's context.

CONTACT: hello@swirl.today

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Swirl Corporation