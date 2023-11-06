BMC Recognized as a Leader in Enterprise Service Management and AIOps

Latest ranking follows position as a leader in process-centric AIOps

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today announced that its BMC Helix Enterprise Service Management solution has been designated a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Service Management, Q4 2023 report. The BMC Helix Enterprise Service Management solution received the highest possible score in 16 criteria, including vision, roadmap, and partner ecosystem, BMC believes this recognition complements the company's innovation across the BMC Helix Operations Management solution and recognized strength in AIOps.

According to The Forrester Wave, BMC is a "comprehensive service operations solution for the enterprise. [It] is a good fit for enterprise organizations that want a flexible approach to service operations, and need to build their own apps-and want to combine this with robust enterprise service management (ESM) capabilities."

The report also states that "reference customers are pleased with the flexibility of the platform and the ability to make changes to meet their needs with high speed of delivery and without highly trained engineers. BMC's strategy over the past few years has continued to close the gap between Leaders in this market." Additionally, the report states that the BMC Helix "Innovation Studio's drag-and-drop capabilities underscore the product's user-friendly approach, allowing even those without IT expertise to create and manage workflows with ease. The extensibility of the platform can also be configured to connect with development tools with a bi-directional flow of information and, with portfolio management, can support product-centric organizations."

Forrester Research employed a rigorous process to create The Forrester Wave report, which included an evaluation and review of the most significant ESM providers across 24 different criteria.

"We are pleased to see that the significant advancements we've made in elevating ITSM and extending BMC Helix Enterprise Service Management capabilities beyond IT to purpose-built, out-of-the-box solutions for Human Resources, Customer Service and Workplace Service Management, plus Portfolio Management are being recognized," said Margaret Lee, senior vice president and general manager of Digital Service and Operations Management at BMC. "We believe our position as a leader in this Forrester Wave report highlights our commitment to helping modern enterprises advance their success journey with our investments in generative AI and ML, AIOps, digital employee experiences, and ServiceOps."

The ESM Forrester Wave complements BMC Helix's position as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Process-Centric AI For IT Operations (AIOps), Q2 2023 report. That report stated that BMC's "superior vision focuses on unifying service and operations management, leveraging AI/ML for proactive insights, fostering cross-team collaboration, and enabling a business-centric preventative IT approach." BMC views the continued recognition as a validation of its position as a leader in both reports and the company's commitment to advancing ServiceOps and desired business outcomes for BMC customers.

Transforming AI across ESM, observability and AIOps

BMC is the first vendor to embed GPT across an entire service and operations management portfolio, allowing teams to analyze vast amounts of data, and the company also recently announced new AIOps capabilities for the BMC Helix Operations Management solution using its BMC HelixGPT capability.

The solution transforms IT operations with out-of-the-box service blueprints for dynamic service modeling, easy-to-read situation explainability, and situation fingerprinting to remember similar situations. It also improved deep container auto-detection for an in-depth understanding of containerized environments.

About BMC

BMC works with 86% of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operations, and service management solutions, combined with unmatched flexibility, we help organizations free up time and space to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise that conquers the opportunities ahead.

