ETHEL M® CHOCOLATES CELEBRATES THE SEASON WITH NEW COLLECTIONS, FLAVORS AND PIECES

Las Vegas-based chocolatier, features wide assortment of festive gifts and holiday hosting items online

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ethel M® Chocolates, proudly part of Mars, sweetens the holiday season with new and limited-edition collections and flavors, bringing back seasonal favorites and delighting chocolate aficionados everywhere.

The new products include a Centerpiece Collection and Liqueurs, which offer a diverse range of flavor profiles to satisfy all tastes and occasions. Whether it is for a friend, a loved one, or yourself, Ethel M Chocolates make for a unique and coveted gift. The offerings include:

Centerpiece Collection* : The perfect Thanksgiving or Holiday gift to bring to hosts, the brand-new assortment features an exquisite 65-piece collection of truffles, satin crèmes, caramels, and nut-filled chocolate gems. Put this box in the middle of your dinner table this year and everyone can choose their favorite.

5-Piece Liqueurs Sampler* : The liqueur filled chocolates are great for gifting, especially for the holidays. Enjoy a delicious assortment of dark and milk chocolate pieces filled with top-shelf liqueur centers.

Holiday Snow Globe Collectible Tin: Celebrate the season with a festive collection of small-batch chocolate treats, including copper kettle-cooked caramels, fudge, milk chocolate pecan pie, and festive peppermint silk chocolates.

Custom Chocolate Box : Gift Ethel M Chocolates' custom chocolate box and choose from over 40 different delicious chocolates, creating a unique and special holiday gift.

Gingerbread Cookie Butter Caramel Milk Chocolate Bar : This holiday season's Gingerbread Cookie Butter Caramel Bar is a delectable treat, made with caramel, cinnamon, molasses, wrapped in gourmet milk chocolate, and topped with shortbread cookie crumbs.

Brownie Batter Ganache Dark Chocolate Bar* : This decadent tablet bar, infused with brownie batter, is wrapped in gourmet dark chocolate, and topped with crispy brownie crumbles, perfect for chocolate lovers.

5-Piece Truffle Sampler : This new sampler collection features top-selling truffles made with milk, dark, and white chocolate, perfect for sharing as a host gift for a holiday feast.

*Pre-orders available online.

"Forrest Mars, Sr., founded Ethel M Chocolates over forty years ago, offering a unique, small-batch chocolate experience based in the Mojave Desert," said Lisa Vannerson, Creative & Media Director, Ethel M Chocolates. "The holidays are the perfect occasion to treat others to decadent chocolates and enjoy them together,"

Visit EthelM.com to explore and shop the new holiday offerings and returning seasonal favorites.

For local residents and tourists visiting the Las Vegas area, the Ethel M Chocolates annual Holiday Cactus Garden Lights is returning for the 30th year at the chocolatier's Flagship Store and Cactus Garden in Henderson, Nevada. Additionally, this year a new Ethel M Chocolates food truck will be debuted with new food options including, hot chocolate, sweet and savory baked goods, and chocolate dipped items. The Garden Lights will be open from Friday, November 3rd through Sunday, December 31st from 5 pm to 10 pm nightly.

For more information about Ethel M Chocolates, the Flagship Store, Factory and Cactus Garden in Henderson, the store at Town Square just south of the Vegas strip, the stores at the California Hotel & Casino and Harry Reid International Airport or the Glendale Galleria in southern California, visit EthelM.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Pinterest.

About Ethel M Chocolates

Ethel M Chocolates are manufactured by Mars Wrigley, dedicated to creating small-batch chocolates. 2021 marked the 40th Anniversary of Ethel M Chocolates, a momentous milestone for the brand as it celebrated its continued efforts to bring unique and high-quality chocolates to consumers. Ethel M Chocolates are available in multiple locations throughout Southern Nevada and California, online at www.EthelM.com or by phone at 800-438-4356. The Ethel M Chocolate factory and Cactus Garden are located at 2 Cactus Garden Drive in Henderson. For more information on the Cactus Garden, events, store hours, locations and ordering products, please visit us online or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

