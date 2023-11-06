November 14: PrimoHoagies Celebrates Customer Appreciation Day with $6.99 Primo-Size Hoagies

Gourmet hoagie brand thanks customers for their unwavering loyalty and support in earning the title of #1 best sandwich shop in the USA Today 10Best Reader's Choice Awards!

WESTVILLE, N.J., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beloved hoagie brand PrimoHoagies will host a Customer Appreciation Day on November 14 throughout all its locations in gratitude to its loyal customers. The brand was recently voted the #1 best sandwich shop in the USA Today 10Best Reader's Choice Awards, a recognition based on selection by a panel of industry experts and journalists as among the top 20 sandwich shops, followed by public voting to determine the winner. PrimoHoagies prides itself on crafting gourmet hoagies with high-quality meats and cheeses piled high on fresh-baked seeded rolls, a commitment that has earned them the devotion of fans across the country who made their voices heard.

To celebrate and thank its strong customer base for securing this honor, PrimoHoagies will offer its most popular Primo-size hoagies at a special price of just $6.99. This exceptional offer, available November 14, applies to the fan-favorite Italian, Turkey & Cheese, and Ham & Cheese varieties – a limited time opportunity to enjoy these top menu items in appreciation for the unmatched support of the brand's customers.

"We are truly humbled and honored to be recognized as the #1 sandwich shop by USA Today. Our Customer Appreciation Day is our way of saying thank you to the wonderful customers who have supported us on this incredible journey," said Nicholas Papanier, Jr., president and CEO of PrimoHoagies. "We couldn't have achieved this without your loyalty and love for our sandwiches. You are the heart and soul of our business, and we're committed to delivering even more delicious sandwiches and outstanding service in the future. Cheers to all our amazing customers!"

PrimoHoagies take a traditional approach that sets it apart from its competitors. Using recipes passed down through the generations for its iconic hoagies, PrimoHoagies layers Thumann's gourmet meats and cheeses, a secret blend of spices, and locally sourced, fresh vegetables onto award-winning, seeded rolls that are baked fresh throughout the day. The casual restaurant's diverse menu offers something for everyone, with a wide variety of cold and hot hoagies, cheesesteaks, wraps, vegetarian options, sides, chips, drinks, cookies, desserts, and more.

* To enjoy the Customer Appreciation Day Special, customers are encouraged to join PrimoHoagies complimentary Rewards Program. By texting "Primo" to (484) 270-4000 or visiting the Rewards Program Page, customers can access exclusive offers and start saving on their favorite hoagies!

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Originally opened in South Philadelphia in 1992, PrimoHoagies prides itself on serving the highest quality Thumann's meats and cheeses, sliced fresh, piled high, on their award-winning seeded bread. The company's success is attributed to several factors contributing to the Primo difference including the quality and consistency that result in repeat, loyal customers and the commitment to only serving the freshest gourmet meats and cheeses through a diverse menu featuring dozens of Specialty Hoagies, unique and original to PrimoHoagies.

PrimoHoagies was named the #1 Best Sandwich or Sub Shop in the 2023 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, PrimoHoagies now has franchise locations open across Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas.

