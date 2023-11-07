Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions Appoints Roy Beveridge, MD as Board Member

PHOENIX, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions ("AMPS"), a Cimarron Healthcare Capital portfolio company empowering self-insured employers and healthcare stakeholders in delivering affordable, fair, and transparent medical and prescription benefits, today announced the appointment of Dr. Roy Beveridge, MD to its Board.

AMPS Welcomes New Board Member, Roy Beveridge MD (PRNewswire)

Dr. Beveridge is a Senior Advisor at Avalere Health, and previously served as Chief Medical Officer at Humana, where he led transformative clinical policy, population health, and clinical quality initiatives. Roy also held similar roles at US Oncology and McKesson Specialty Health and was a practicing physician in medical oncology and stem cell transplant for more than 30 years.

"We're excited to welcome Dr. Beveridge to the Board of AMPS," said James Nadauld, AMPS Board Chair and Managing Partner of Cimarron Healthcare Capital. "Roy's extensive experience and dedication to improving healthcare accessibility and affordability align perfectly with our mission to deliver 'fair for all' pricing solutions."

"The affordability and transparency of health benefits is a top issue for employers, healthcare stakeholders and patients," said Dr. Roy Beveridge, Board Member of AMPS. "I'm thrilled to roll up my sleeves to help AMPS broaden the reach of its innovative solutions and change this market for the better."

"We look forward to Roy's advice and guidance as AMPS continues to expand access to affordable, transparent medical and pharmacy care, making every healthcare dollar go further," said Matt Brow, CEO and Board Member of AMPS. "As we broaden our capabilities and target markets, Roy will be a trusted voice on our board and valued member of the AMPS team."

Dr. Beveridge also serves on the boards of Stability Health, Cleerly Health, and Clariifi, previously served on the board of Epizyme, and has served on numerous clinical and scientific advisory boards. He has published over 200 papers with his most recent work being dedicated to addressing social determinants of health and enhancing the well-being of underserved populations. Roy holds a BA in biology from Johns Hopkins University, a Medical Degree from Cornell University, received internal medicine training at the University of Chicago and completed his oncology fellowship at Johns Hopkins.

About AMPS

AMPS provides market leading healthcare cost containment solutions serving self-funded employers, brokers, TPAs, health systems, health plans, and reinsurers. AMPS expands access to affordable, transparent medical and pharmacy care and makes every healthcare dollar go further by continuously enhancing our innovative solutions for employers and healthcare stakeholders. AMPS leverages its 18+ years of experience and data in auditing and pricing medical claims to deliver "fair for all" pricing. AMPS offers detailed analytics and transparency to provide clients with insights based on plan performance. Learn more at www.amps.com.

About Cimarron Healthcare Capital

Cimarron Healthcare Capital is a healthcare-focused private equity firm based in Salt Lake City, UT. Cimarron is led by a unique combination of seasoned healthcare investors and operators. The firm partners with owners and operators in the healthcare lower middle-market to build enduring businesses that improve the healthcare system and drive value for all stakeholders.

AMPS is a healthcare cost containment solutions company serving the self funded market since 2005. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AMPS