All-new 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger Unveiled with Class-Shattering Unlimited Battery Electric Range

Ultimate Ram 1500 Combines an Unprecedented Range With New Levels of Capability and Performance

All-new 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger's battery electric vehicle technology delivers the industry's best combination of range, towing and payload

New level of performance delivered with 250-kilowatt (kW) front and 238 kW rear electric drive modules (EDMs) powered by an on-board 130 kW generator and a 92 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery with a targeted range of up to 690 miles

All-new 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger capable of:

Built on new STLA Frame body-on-frame architecture designed specifically for full-size electric vehicles featuring a body-on-frame design that incorporates the battery pack efficiently

Ram offers customers benchmark gas and electric vehicles that get the hard work done and families where they need to go

Ram electric vehicle (EV) customers to benefit from a comprehensive charging network in urban and highway locations to ensure customers can charge whenever and wherever they need

Ram 1500 Ramcharger launch is a critical step in the electrification strategy outlined in the Stellantis long-term strategic plan Dare Forward 2030

The all-new 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger debuts today with a class-shattering targeted range of up to 690 miles. Ramcharger and its best-in-class targeted range joins the lineup as the latest example of how Ram will offer customers benchmark gas and electric vehicles delivering disruptive, leading-edge advanced technology.

"With unlimited battery-electric range, the Ram 1500 Ramcharger is the pinnacle of the light-duty pickup truck segment and the ultimate electric truck," said Tim Kuniskis, Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. "The new Ramcharger is a beast of a light duty – 663 horsepower, 615 lb.-ft of torque, 4-second 0-60 mph, 14,000 lbs. of towing… and zero need for a public charger."

The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger features a 92 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery pack, paired with an on-board 130 kW generator, sending power to 250-kilowatt (kW) front and 238 kW rear electric drive modules (EDMs). Vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-home bi-directional charging affords the Ram 1500 Ramcharger the flexibility to charge another Stellantis battery-electric vehicle or provide power back to the grid.

With Ram's mission being Built to Serve our customers, the truck can also send power to a home during a storm, run the tailgate party or provide power at the camp or jobsite. An onboard power panel in the bed can provide up to 7.2 kW.

Targeted performance figures include a 0-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds, 663 horsepower and over 615 lb.-ft. of torque, up to a best-in-class 14,000 pounds towing with a class 5 hitch and a best-in-class maximum payload capacity of 2,625 pounds.

Ram 1500 Ramcharger is part of Ram's significant contribution to Stellantis' Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan to lead the way the world moves by delivering innovative, clean, safe and affordable mobility solutions. As part of Dare Forward 2030, Stellantis is investing more than €30 billion through 2025 in electrification and software to deliver battery-electric vehicles that meet customer demands.

Ultimate Ram 1500 offers class-shattering range with segment-leading capability and performance

The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger delivers innovative performance with a liquid-cooled 92 kWh battery pack and is paired with a 3.6-liter V-6 engine on-board 130 kW generator, sending power to a 250-kW front and 238-kW rear EDM. The EDMs combine the motor, gearbox and inverter along with all-wheel-drive capability. The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger features one EDM on the front axle with an automatic wheel-end disconnect that allows the front wheels to spin freely in certain conditions, maximizing efficiency. The second EDM is positioned on the rear axle with an available electronic-locking rear differential.

Power flows in sequence from the 3.6-liter V-6 engine to the on-board 130-kW generator. The engine generates mechanical power that is converted to electrical power by the generator. The electrical power can be used to charge the battery when the battery is depleted or if the driver wants to preserve the battery power. It can also be applied to the high-voltage bus where the EDMs can use the generator electrical power plus the battery electrical power to provide maximum power to the wheels. There is no direct mechanical path from the engine to the wheels.

The 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine is adapted for the specific mission of powering the onboard generator, with unique packaging to make room for the front EDM. The on-board generator mounts directly to the engine while a power inverter module mounts on the vehicle and connects to a junction box.

A liquid-cooled 92-kWh battery pack features a design that incorporates the pack efficiently with a pouch cell format in a parallel configuration. Ramcharger's battery is positioned under the floor in the center of the truck and maintains a flat floor. Ram offers customers a quick and convenient recharging solution with the ability to add up to 50 miles of all-electric range in approximately 10 minutes with 400-volt DC fast charging at up to 145 kW.

The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger uses the all-new STLA Frame platform and is designed specifically for full-size electric vehicles featuring a body-on-frame design. The all-new high-strength steel frame is comprised of advanced materials to be lightweight, yet stiff and durable. The STLA Frame is wider in the middle to efficiently incorporate the battery pack while still using protection afforded by the frame rails.

Drivers will enjoy class-leading ride and handling, a multi-link independent rear suspension with standard, segment-exclusive, active-level, four-corner air suspension. The adjustable air suspension enables five different modes: entry/exit, aero, normal, off-road 1 and off-road 2.

Autonomous Drive Assist System (ADAS) vehicle capabilities include Hands-free Highway Assist (L2+) offering hands-off driving at all speeds and lane centering on approved roadways for even greater driving convenience. The system will predictively slow the vehicle down in tight curves, automatically resume control after driver override and verify that the driver is paying attention to the road. Autonomous parallel and perpendicular parking assist is also available and uses multiple sensors, including radars and cameras, to dictate appropriate roads for the technology.

Unique exterior design distinguishes Ramcharger in the light-duty lineup

The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger features a unique blend of exterior styling that incorporates the new themes seen in the Ram 1500 gas-powered truck and the Ram 1500 REV all-electric vehicle. Ramcharger telegraphs the bold presence Ram is known for through a modern design aesthetic. A large, forward-leaning grille features subtle styling differences and a prominent R-A-M badge. The Ram 1500 Ramcharger embraces a modern, body-color front fascia to differentiate it from the rest of the light-duty lineup while maintaining Ram's DNA.

A drawn body-side character line stretches from front to rear, tying together the front fender, cab doors and bed fenders for a consistent horizontal profile. The bed and cab are sub-flush to reduce aerodynamic disturbances. The charge port has been thoughtfully placed on the driver's side front quarter panel and, when plugged in, the R-A-M badge pulsates to indicate the charging status. An audible sound signals the Ram 1500 Ramcharger is plugged in and charging has begun. The charge port features Level 1 and Level 2 AC charging on the top half and DC fast charging on the bottom half of the charger.

Moving to the back of the Ram 1500 Ramcharger, an all-new power tailgate and a new, modern and contemporary R-A-M badge are unique to the lineup. Like the front, the rear of the Ram 1500 Ramcharger features an all-new, EV-specific, premium LED taillight design that spans onto the tailgate, indicating it is an electric Ram truck.

As the truck's backbone, the Ram 1500 Ramcharger enjoys the same usability of the truck bed as its gasoline-powered counterpart with the capability of carrying plywood and drywall with ease. The new 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger offers the best lockable bed storage in the segment with the unique and convenient RamBox, featuring a 115-volt outlet. RamBox is illuminated, highly versatile, weatherproof, lockable and includes drain plugs on the bottom of the storage bins.

Ultra-premium interiors crafted with high-quality, authentic materials

Ram Truck has long been the benchmark for pickup truck interiors and the 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger is the latest in line to feature an interior with authentic, premium materials that are both comfortable and durable. The interior design team focused on premium textures, colors, materials and continuing to enhance functionality for unexpected luxury throughout. Authentic and premium materials include carbon fiber, metal and leather elements that combine to deliver a level of luxury only seen in a Ram truck.

A host of leading-edge technology features has been incorporated into the segment's defining interior, including the advanced Uconnect 5 system with a new 14.5-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a segment-first 10.25-inch passenger screen, digital rearview mirror, Head-up Display (HUD) and a Klipsch Reference Premiere audio system.

Other enhanced features include an e-shifter (P/R/N/D functionality with new buttons for eco mode, e-save and electric+), new regen buttons (normal, max regen with one pedal driving), a redesigned starter button that now features an illuminated power symbol, push-button trailer steering knob and an accessory switch bank that, when equipped with the 14.5-inch touchscreen, uses buttons both on the bottom of the touchscreen and directly off screen below.

The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger uses performance-tuned software to pre-configure and distinguish five dynamic modes – Auto, Sport, Tow, Snow and Off-road – enabling drivers to choose a vehicle setting that ideally meets their requirements and ambient conditions. The drive modes separately control the drive system, accelerator response, regen level, suspension and steering.

The new Ram 1500 Tungsten trim gives customers an ultra-premium experience while staying true to the hardworking nature of the Ram 1500. Tungsten's Indigo/Sea Salt interior includes new platinum patina/semi-bright dual-textured metal accents, featuring diamond knurling, suede-wrapped headliner, A- and B-pillars and visors, and heated and ventilated premium quilted Natura Plus leather driver and front passenger seats with 24-way power, including memory settings and a massage function, power lumbar support and four-way powered headrests. Other features that give Tungsten a well-crafted, high-quality feel and appearance include a Tungsten badge on the center console featuring inlaid metal lettering and diamond knurling, which also proudly displays the vehicle identification number or VIN, brushed platinum patina aluminum litho bezels, a unique crystal-effect shifter center cap, an ultra-premium Klipsch Reference Premiere audio system with 23 speakers, all-new dual wireless chargers and a metal pedal kit.

The new Ram 1500 Tungsten earns its place atop the lineup with an ultra-premium and best-in-class 1,228-watt Klipsch Reference Premiere audio system as standard equipment with stainless steel speaker covers and is the most powerful factory sound system available in a truck today. This system is the first automotive application of Klipsch and is the only P4 audio system available in a pickup truck. Stunning audio performance is delivered through the exquisite, segment-exclusive Klipsch audio system, which employs a best-in-class 23 specifically tuned speakers, the most available speakers in the segment, including a high-performing 12-inch subwoofer and two 1-inch titanium dome tweeters.

Segment-defining interior loaded with advanced technology

The most technologically advanced Ram 1500 ever offers a host of leading-edge features incorporated into the segment's defining interior, including the advanced Uconnect 5 system with a new 14.5-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a segment-first 10.25-inch passenger screen, digital rearview mirror and a HUD. The Uconnect 5 system offers even more connected services and features for unmatched ease of use.

A few highlights of the system include:

12- and new 14.5-inch reconfigurable touchscreen displays that feature split-screen capability for dual application operation. Both touchscreens use Full Array Local Dimming technology enabling a higher contrast ratio than a conventional edge lit screen

New 10.25-inch passenger screen with three major functions: co-pilot (navigation, device management), entertainment (via HDMI) and the ability to view the exterior vehicle cameras Power Flow: demonstrates the flow of power through the vehicle in kW Range Impact: advises how to reduce energy consumption and increase range Driving History: a power/charge bar chart showing energy consumption and regeneration in current, weekly, two-week and four-week intervals Charge Schedules: user can select the optimal charging schedule Max Battery Level: customer has a choice between an 80% charge level for daily/towing needs, which is optimized for battery performance, or 100% for long distance needs Charging Level Driver's Digital Cluster Display: features one pedal driving that can bring the truck to a stop. Other EV gauges include current power, regen and range



The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger features a 10.25-inch passenger screen. Only visible to the front passenger and with dynamic touchscreen control, it offers three major functions: co-pilot (navigation, device management), entertainment (via HDMI) and the ability to view the exterior vehicle cameras. The front passenger screen features an HDMI plug, which lets occupants connect their phone or tablet, turning the touchscreen into a mirrored extension of their device, allowing internet searches, music and app use to project through the Uconnect 5 system.

The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger features a full-color HUD that is configurable up to 10 inches and features several different content areas at once, including Lane Departure, Lane Keep Assist, adaptive cruise control, turn-by-turn navigation, current speed, current gear and speed limit. All HUD settings can be personalized and saved within the driver profiles.

Tailored to the Ram 1500 Ramcharger's battery-electric capabilities, the 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster includes a new screen that shows charge schedule (estimated charge times for both Level 1 and Level 2 chargers) and one pedal driving. Nearly two dozen different menus are offered, including driver-assist technologies such as adaptive cruise control, active driving assist, drowsy driver detection and speed limit traffic signs display.

Ram owners can now add a digital key to their smartphone or watch to access and start their vehicle. After enrolling in Ram Connect and downloading the Ram app to a compatible device, owners can create and store digital keys in their smartphone's wallet. They can then access their vehicle without removing the phone from their pocket. Digital keys can be shared with other compatible devices, while the owner retains full control over the access. An NFC-based smart card is provided to users as a backup. This can be used to unlock and start the vehicle in cases where the smartphone is not available. While traditional key fobs remain standard, digital keys give customers more flexibility in terms of how they access their trucks.

