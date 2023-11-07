Austin Air Systems Launches Online Tool to Track Major U.S. Air Quality Issues

USAirQuality.com's interactive map provides access to information about dangerous air quality incidents and pollutants, arming public with knowledge to protect their health

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin Air Systems, North America's premier manufacturer of clinically tested HEPA air purification technology, announces the launch of its innovative air quality monitoring tool, which can be found at www.USAirQuality.com . The interactive map allows people to track major air quality incidents, monitor effects over time and make informed choices about their health.

The interactive map pinpoints new and recent air quality issues across the United States. When a user clicks on a specific pin location, they will learn more about the incident, the chemicals released into the air, the potential impact on communities near and far, and the options available to protect against poor air quality.

"Clean air is fundamental in today's world where extreme events like wildfires and chemical spills are becoming more common, resulting in unhealthy conditions that can spread to communities hundreds of miles away," said Lauren McMillan, President of Austin Air Systems. "These crises affect public health and quality of life. We are committed to educating as many people as possible about the impact of poor air quality and the ways we can improve conditions to ensure indoor areas are truly safe spaces. This new tool on USAirQuality.com will allow people to stay up to date and informed."

Austin Air Systems has worked with the U.S. government, FEMA, and the American Red Cross in response to the country's most challenging environmental emergencies. Its units were used after 9/11, Hurricane Katrina, Superstorm Sandy, the 2015 SoCal gas leak, and some of the worst wildfires on record. The company's HEPA technology has been studied by Johns Hopkins , the American Academy of Pediatrics, the University of Washington, and Franklin W. Olin College of Engineering, and has been proven to remove up to 99% of all airborne contaminants as small as 0.1 microns. This includes most viruses, bacteria, dust, dander and allergens.

To stay on top of air quality issues in your area, visit USAirQuality. com .

ABOUT AUSTIN AIR SYSTEMS

For over 30 years, Austin Air has delivered state-of-the-art air filtration products to improve indoor air quality, making indoor air clean, safe, and free from contaminants for consumers worldwide. Learn more: www.austinair.com .

