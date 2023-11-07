Black Friday Preview: Big Lots Delivering Holiday's Hottest Bargains in November, Including 50% Off Toys

Big Lots Stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. with one-day deals like 50% off toys and an expanded selection of top toy brands like Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher Price, Vtech and more





COLUMBUS, Ohio , Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG), one of America's largest home discount retailers, is offering some of the holiday season's hottest extreme bargains with one-day deals like 50% off top toy brands including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher Price, Vtech and more, both in stores and online on Thanksgiving Day. The holiday deals will continue all weekend long with three-day offers beginning Black Friday, including 50% off air fryers and cookware, select recliners for $179.99 and 30% off all apparel. All Big Lots locations nationwide* will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Black Friday.

"The holidays are our favorite time of year at Big Lots, and we're going big on extreme bargains so our customers can go big for their families," said Bruce Thorn, president and CEO of Big Lots. "Whether it's trendy décor collections or unique gifts for everyone on their shopping list, customers will be impressed by our outstanding holiday selections and shop with confidence knowing they're getting some of the best deals available anywhere."

On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, 2023, Big Lots will offer one-day deals while supplies last, such as:

50% off toys, including top brands like Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, Vtech and more

$149 for select recliners

50% off Segway Kids Electric Scooter

$3.99 for Pepsi 12 packs

20% Off Big Lots 15-Roll Paper Towels

Special three-day deals begin on Black Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, and will be offered through Nov. 26, including:

50% off air fryers and cookware

$299.99 Arlis and Greenland sofas

$179.99 for select recliners and $49.99 for select kids recliners

30% off all apparel

50% off select outdoor lighted sculptures

25% off all candles

30% off all sheets

$179.99 for select fireplaces

$179.99 Real Living King or Queen Mattresses

$.99 for Coke, Pepsi and Dr. Pepper 2-Liters (must buy 5, limit 5)

and 20% off select Arm & Hammer laundry detergents

All Big Lots locations nationwide* will offer extended hours through the Black Friday weekend, including 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 24; 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25; and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26. Customers can shop online at biglots.com anytime and utilize in-store and curbside pickup as well as same-day delivery options.

Launched in September and continuing through December, Black Friday is every Friday only at Big Lots with a special single-day extreme bargain revealed each week on Thursdays via email and social media. Every Black Friday deal in October featured highly popular offers spanning multiple product categories including 50% off holiday décor and 50% off fall and Halloween décor.

Big Lots' 2023 Online Gift Shop is now live at biglots.com/gifts, where customers can browse holiday gift options for every person on their shopping lists at every price point. Big Lots also now features special collections for holiday entertaining, Christmas-themed apparel, unique gifts for family or office gift exchanges and more. Holiday decorators can also take advantage of the 2023 Online Christmas Shop at biglots.com/christmas, featuring indoor and outdoor décor items, such as trees, lights, yard displays and more.

Customers who would like to be among the first to know about special holiday offers and more Black Friday deals, can sign up for free to be a BIG Rewards member and receive the latest bargains in their email inboxes at biglots.com/rewards. Ranked by Newsweek as among America's Best Loyalty Programs of 2022, BIG Rewards members receive a reward for every three trips, a birthday surprise, and other special offers throughout the year at Big Lots stores and online at biglots.com.

*Holiday hours exclude blue law states.

ABOUT BIG LOTS

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is one of America's largest home discount retailers, operating more than 1,420 stores in 48 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded fulfillment and delivery capabilities. The Company's mission is to help customers "Live Big and Save Lots" by offering unique treasures and exceptional bargains on everything for their home, including furniture, seasonal decor, kitchenware, pet supplies, food items, laundry and cleaning essentials and more. Big Lots is the recipient of Home Textiles Today's 2021 Retail Titan Award. For more information about the company or to find the store nearest you, visit biglots.com.

