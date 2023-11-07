Cemplex Group® Sets Its Sights on Denver Metro: A Game-Changing Move for the Region's Multi-Family Housing Landscape!

DENVER, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cemplex Group®, a leading installer of gypsum underlayments, sound control, and elevated waterproofing systems, is thrilled to announce its expansion into the Denver Metro area along the I-25 corridor, commencing in the early months of 2024. With an already robust presence spanning six operations across Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Georgia, and Ohio, this expansion signifies the group's commitment to bringing its unparalleled services to an even wider following.

As a cohesive group of contractors unified by shared goals and values, the Cemplex Group's entrance into Colorado extends its vast regional footprint, introducing an array of services ranging from balcony waterproofing and gypsum underlayment to sound control, corrective concrete, and leveling for the Multi-Family and Residential construction markets.

"At Cemplex Group, our mission revolves around delivering balconies that stand the test of time, and floors that exceed expectations," said Joe Cleary, Vice President of Sales for Cemplex Group. "Every decision we make, from the systems we employ to our rigorous training programs, is meticulously crafted to ensure our clients receive nothing short of excellence. As we plant our roots in the Denver Metro area, residents and businesses can expect the same level of dedication, quality, and impeccable service that has become synonymous with the Cemplex name."

"With a reputation built on attention to detail, relentless pursuit of operational improvement, and an unwavering commitment to quality, Cemplex Group assures the Denver community that its team is equipped and ready to tackle any project, no matter the complexity," stated Jason Fuller, Cemplex Group Sales Executive assigned to the Colorado market. "Colorado's booming construction and renovation sectors demand a partner that not only understands the intricacies of building in this unique environment but also brings a proven track record of excellence. That's exactly what we are bringing to Denver. At Cemplex Group, we're not just contractors; we're your partners in ensuring that every floor and balcony stands as a testament to quality work and unparalleled service. We are thrilled to bring our expertise to Denver and are eager to contribute to the area's vibrant growth and development."

About Cemplex Group®:

The Cemplex Group® shines prominently as the standard in the realm of gypsum underlayments, sound control, floor leveling, and elevated waterproofing system installations. As our footprint expands across numerous states, we remain steadfast in our dedication to delivering unparalleled quality and premier service. We don't merely execute projects; we deliver on promises engineered to endure the rigors of time.

For those keen on delving deeper into our methodologies, the Cemplex Group's official website serves as a comprehensive resource. It offers a wealth of information about our advanced systems, our core values, and direct avenues to connect with us. We invite you to explore our digital domain and discover the Cemplex difference firsthand.

