Concept Matrix Solutions, Inc. Announces Closing of Strategic Investment Through a $1.2 Million Investment from Impact Biotech, LLC

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concept Matrix Solutions, Inc. ("CMS") or the ("Company"), a privately held vertically integrated biotechnology company dedicated to developing and manufacturing innovative delivery forms in both pharmaceutical and nutraceutical spaces today announced that it has closed a private investment with Impact Biotech, LLC ("Impact") for the purchase of 8.74% of post money equity. The gross proceeds of the private investment were $1.2 million. Impact Biotech will have an advisory seat on the board of Concept Matrix Solutions, Inc.

Since its formation in 2013, CMS has been an industry leader in developing novel therapeutic dose forms with complex molecules that span the health & wellness industry. CMS intends to use the proceeds from the financing to promote aggressive growth in its IP portfolio and increase research and development capabilities, including the support of its patents that are in various stages of development programs. To support these initiatives, CMS plans to procure innovative lab equipment, hire key personnel, apply for DEA licenses, and for working capital and general corporate expenses.

Tony LaRosa, CEO of Concept Matrix Solutions, commented, "This strategic investment from Impact Biotech supports the advancement of our intellectual property portfolio by giving us the ability to strengthen the development of our novel platform technologies, CMS TECH™, and to optimize our tech-transfer capabilities."

CMS's innovative and hands-on approach to their technology platforms gives them a strategic market advantage in maximizing efficacy, consumer compliance and product safety. David Reid, COO of Concept Matrix Solutions, Commented, "With this contribution of capital resources, we are excited to broaden the scope of our research and development opportunities, while having the ability to conduct more in-depth analysis of our intellectual properties, leading to success through regulatory and operational phases".

Jeff McGuire, co-managing member of Impact Biotech commented, "We are pleased to make this strategic investment in Concept Matrix Solutions in support of expanding their intellectual properties. We believe in the company's vision and look forward to helping them achieve their goals, as well as generating meaningful value for our investors."

