GOLDEN STATE FOODS PROMOTES KATE STARR TO GROUP VICE PRESIDENT, COMMUNICATIONS

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Foods (GSF), one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice and retail industries, is pleased to announce the promotion of Kate Starr to group vice president, communications, effective this week. Based in the company's Irvine, California corporate global headquarters, Starr will collaborate with GSF's support services groups and operational business units, as she leads the team that strategizes and produces all internal and external communications initiatives for GSF to meet company and customer objectives.

"Kate's background and extensive experience will enable her to build on a solid foundation and help elevate our communications strategy and vision to the next level," said Ed Rodriguez, GSF's corporate senior vice president and chief human resources officer. "Her familiarity with GSF's culture, leaders, and operations will ensure the right balance between continuity and new thinking."

A GSF associate since 2019, Starr previously served as senior director, global branding and communications, partnering with associates at all levels throughout GSF in the areas of strategic media relations, social media, community relations, and integrated communications. With nearly two decades of experience, she held roles with various PR agencies and companies, most recently leading public relations and communications for the Irvine Company's luxury destination, The Resort at Pelican Hill (Newport Coast, California) for nine years. Supporting public affairs initiatives for public, private, and nonprofit clients in the western United States, she began her career with Porter Novelli (Irvine, California), a leading global PR agency and GSF's agency for more than 20 years.

Starr earned her Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and Linguistics from the University of California, San Diego. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for Families Forward, a nonprofit focused on ending family homelessness, as well as Leadership Tomorrow, which seeks to cultivate, inspire, connect, and empower an effective community of leaders. She also supports the GSF Foundation Irvine Committee as the Communications Chair.

About Golden State Foods

Golden State Foods (GSF), one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice and retail industries, feeds one billion people every day! Headquartered in Irvine, California, the multi-national company is values-based with proven performance in superior quality, innovation, and customer service. Established in 1947, GSF and its family of companies currently service 200+ leading brands (125,000+ restaurants/stores in more than 50 countries) from its 50 locations on five continents. Its core businesses include: manufacturing of liquid products, protein, produce, dairy/aseptic, and provides custom distribution services. The company employs approximately 6,000 associates and is management-owned and run. Golden State Foods also operates a national non-profit organization, the GSF Foundation.

