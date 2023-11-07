Kasasa, Charlie Rocket, and Community Banks and Credit Unions Nationwide Exceed 300,000 Acts of Kindness During Best Day Ever Event

Community banks and credit unions across the country joined together to kick off the Best Day Ever event, which continued through the weekend from November 3-5. With their outpouring of kindness and community action, the original goal of 100,000 acts of kindness was exceeded within the opening hours. This is the first-time community financial institutions have come together for such an event, demonstrating their local impact and the scale of their network.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasasa, which offers free reward checking accounts that have paid nearly $3 billion in rewards exclusively through community banks and credit unions, and Charlie Rocket's Dream Machine, partnered with hundreds of community banks and credit unions across the country to kick off the Best Day Ever event on November 3rd. The weekend culminated with a celebration at the Dream Factory hosted by Charlie Rocket and Gabe Krajicek, CEO of Kasasa.

Best Day Ever - Kasasa (PRNewswire)

The Best Day Ever was a nationwide effort on behalf of Kasasa, Charlie Rocket, and hundreds of community banks and credit unions with the shared goal of reaching 100,000 acts of kindness in a single weekend. The campaign exceeded this goal with over 300,000 acts of kindness and tangibly impacted thousands of lives within small towns and big cities alike, leading to smiles all around, heartwarming gifts, encouraging messages, and so much more.

Pulling from the long list of Best Day Ever events across the country, Fairmont Federal Credit Union in Fairmont, WV connected with Partners in Education to stock items for the Care Closets across six elementary schools in the area. These Closets supply students in need with clothes, shoes, food, personal hygiene products and more. Another example is Community Star Credit Union, whose staff, members, and community came together to collect food to provide 90 full Thanksgiving meals to families who receive assistance with the Mercy Resource Mothers program at Mercy Hospital in Lorain, OH. These are only two among hundreds of other events that occurred in cities and towns across America.

Kasasa, which offers free reward checking accounts people love exclusively at community banks and credit unions, and Charlie Rocket, founder of the non-profit Dream Machine, designed the event as a way to demonstrate community banks' and credit unions' commitment to the people in their communities. Community financial institutions preserve the vital human connection that is increasingly disappearing in the world of finance. This event also highlighted the scale of the Kasasa network of community banks and credit unions, which combined, represents the fourth largest branch banking network in the country.

"Community financial institutions may not have $2 billion marketing budgets like the Wells Fargos and Chases of the world," said Krajicek. "However, they show up on an individual level, every day for the people in their communities. This event demonstrated how they are a vital part of their local economies and that one-on-one personal interactions matter. Pair this human connection with world class Kasasa products and you have something mega banks can't touch. Together, we're on a mission to change where Americans banks...back in their communities."

"I love how many people turned out to spread kindness in their community," said Rocket. "It shows that this is what the world needs right now."

About Kasasa

Based in Austin, Texas, Kasasa® promotes community banks and credit unions and inspires people to bank locally so they can do more good. An award-winning fintech and marketing services company, Kasasa provides reward checking accounts people love, the first-ever loan with Take-Backs™, and ongoing expert consulting services to community financial institutions. Kasasa serves hundreds of community financial institutions nationwide, representing over 3 million consumer bank accounts across 3,400+ branches in all 50 states. Since 2003, Kasasa financial institutions have given back nearly $3 billion in rewards to Kasasa account holders. For more information, visit www.kasasa.com, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

About Charlie Rocket's Dream Machine Foundation

The founder, Charlie Rocket, is a former music manager who was diagnosed with a brain tumor at the height of his career. He made the choice to return to his childhood dream of being an athlete. He ended up losing 125 lbs, completing an ironman and reversing his brain tumor. Charlie now dedicates his life to his foundation, the Dream Machine, with the aim of becoming a new type of millionaire: one that makes a million dreams come true. For more information, visit www.dreammachineusa.org and www.instagram.com/dreammachineusa or www.instagram.com/charlie.

Kasasa (PRNewsfoto/Kasasa) (PRNewswire)

