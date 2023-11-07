Lufax to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 13, 2023

SHANGHAI, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lufax Holding Ltd ("Lufax" or the "Company") (NYSE: LU), a leading financial services enabler for small business owners in China, today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Monday, November 13, 2023 U.S. Eastern Time.

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, November 13, 2023 (9:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Tuesday, November 14, 2023) to discuss the financial results. For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

Registration Link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10183871/fae48531ac

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.lufaxholding.com.

The replay will be accessible through November 20, 2023, by dialing the following numbers:

United States: 1-877-344-7529 International: 1-412-317-0088 Conference ID: 9517380

About Lufax

Lufax is a leading financial services enabler for small business owners in China. The Company offers financing products designed principally to address the needs of small business owners. In doing so, the Company has established relationships with 91 financial institutions in China as funding and credit enhancement partners, many of which have worked with the Company for over three years.

Investor Relations Contact

Lufax Holding Ltd

Email: Investor_Relations@lu.com

ICR, LLC

Robin Yang

Tel: +1 (646) 308-0546

Email: lufax.ir@icrinc.com

View original content:

SOURCE Lufax Holding Ltd