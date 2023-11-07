Meals on Wheels America Collaborates with the Fuel Rewards® Program at Shell to Give Back This November

Through November 23, a portion of fill-ups by Platinum Status members will help fight senior hunger

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Meals on Wheels America announced a collaboration with the Fuel Rewards® program, the popular fuel loyalty program at Shell, to help tackle senior hunger during the Thanksgiving season. Through November 23, Shell – in conjunction with PDI, the convenience retail technology company powering the Fuel Rewards® program – is donating one cent to Meals on Wheels America for each gallon of gas purchased at Shell by Fuel Rewards® members with Platinum Status, up to $200,000.

"The Meals on Wheels network delivers nutritious meals, social connection and more to millions of seniors each year," said Kristine Templin, Chief Development Officer of Meals on Wheels America. "We are so grateful that Shell and PDI are committed to fighting food insecurity during the giving season. Thanks to funds and awareness raised through this collaboration, Meals on Wheels America is better equipped to support local Meals on Wheels programs as they provide homebound seniors in need with essential services at an especially isolating time of year."

Approximately 10 million seniors experience food insecurity, with many at greater risk of malnutrition due to decreased appetite, mobility issues and a myriad of other factors. 1 in 2 seniors live alone and those on fixed incomes are especially vulnerable.

"Shell is proud to support Meals on Wheels America because we're inspired by and believe in its mission to ensure no one is left hungry," said Renée Power, GM Mobility Marketing North America, Shell US. "Shell is committed to giving back to communities and this is an opportunity to do so through the Fuel Rewards® program. As our most loyal customers, we want Fuel Rewards® members with Platinum Status to have an easy way to give back to their community through the simple act of filling up."

This is the first community outreach initiative that members of the Fuel Rewards® program with Platinum Status are invited to participate in. Launched in conjunction earlier this summer with PDI, the new Platinum Status tier is the next evolution of the Fuel Rewards® program. It builds upon the success and continues the momentum of the popular 5c/gal Gold Status which launched in 2017, helping to create the most customer-focused loyalty program.

About Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. Powered by a trusted volunteer workforce, this network delivers a comprehensive solution that begins with a meal and is proven to enable independence and well-being through the additional benefits of tailored nutrition, social connection, safety and much more. By providing funding, programming, education, research and advocacy, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org.

About the Fuel Rewards® program

The Fuel Rewards® program is the premier national loyalty program that connects national and regional brands with millions of consumers who enjoy earning cents-per-gallon savings at the pump. PDI Technologies is the convenience retail technology company powering the Fuel Rewards® program that serves more than 25 million members and has helped them save over $2 billion on their fuel purchases to-date. As a national coalition loyalty program, Fuel Rewards® members earn rewards on everyday purchases from a variety of retailers and can redeem cents-per-gallon rewards at participating Shell locations across the United States. To learn more about the Fuel Rewards® program visit fuelrewards.com.

About PDI Technologies

With 40 years of industry leadership, PDI Technologies, Inc. resides at the intersection of productivity and sales growth, delivering powerful solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. By "Connecting Convenience" across the globe, we empower businesses to increase productivity, make informed decisions, and engage faster with their customers. From large-scale ERP and logistics operations to loyalty programs and cybersecurity, we're simplifying the industry supply chain for whatever comes next. Today, we serve over 200,000 locations worldwide with solutions like the Fuel Rewards® program and GasBuddy®, two popular brands representing more than 30 million users. Visit the PDI Technologies website.

