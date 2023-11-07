North Highland’s Anne Game Named “2023 Women Leader in Consulting” By ALM Consulting Magazine

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland , the leading change and transformation consultancy, congratulates Anne Game, managing director, on being named a 2023 Women Leader in Consulting by ALM Consulting Magazine in the Lifetime Achievement category.

The ALM Women Leaders in Consulting Awards recognize the success and leadership of outstanding women in consulting as they make an increasingly profound difference for their firms, clients, future women leaders and entrants to the profession.

"Anne is known throughout the professional services industry for her excellent client delivery in the manufacturing, consumer products, hospitality and telecommunications spaces," said Alex Bombeck, CEO of North Highland. "It is no surprise that she received this prestigious award, and we could not be more thrilled for her."

Throughout her 16 years at North Highland, Game has led the Atlanta market, as well as the Hospitality and Media, Entertainment and Communications (MEC) industries and several key accounts for the firm. Nominated by her peers, Game's commitment to her community and those under her leadership describe her as passionate, driven and kind.

"Receiving this award is an incredible honor and an indication that some of the work I have done to elevate women, particularly in the profession, has been recognized as important and valuable," said Game. "I would not be considered for this award but for the women and men who have mentored, supported and encouraged me over my 37 years in the industry, drawing out the best in me."

Game was celebrated at the Women Leaders in Consulting awards dinner in New York on November 2. Read the complete list of honorees here: https://www.consultingmag.com/2023/09/06/37932/

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by putting people at the heart of every decision. Partnering closely to design and deliver change, we turn challenges into opportunities. It's how lasting progress is made. As the world's leading change and transformation consultancy, our award-winning services – powered by data and digital expertise – unleash untapped potential at the intersection of workforce and operations.

Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

