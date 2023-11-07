Nuevocor presents pre-clinical data at ESGCT and AHA meetings

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuevocor, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing cardiac genetic medicines through a unique platform to understand the mechanobiological causes of disease, announced today a pair of presentations at two major meetings, the European Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 30th Annual Congress, and the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2023.

The poster presentations showcase optimization efforts for Nuevocor's first-in-class lead programme using a mechanobiology-based approach to treat LMNA-associated dilated cardiomyopathy.

At the ESGCT Congress on 24 – 27 October, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium, Nuevocor co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Yann Chong Tan, presented a poster (P613) entitled "An AAV gene therapy for LMNA dilated cardiomyopathy via disruption of the LINC complex."

At the AHA Scientific Sessions meeting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, Nuevocor Chief Medical Officer, Dr John Lee, will present a poster (Sa3004) entitled "AAV-Mediated LINC Complex Uncoupling Ameliorates Pathology in a Mouse Model of LMNA Dilated Cardiomyopathy" on Saturday, November 11, 2023 11:30 AM - 12:45 PM at Zone 3, Science and Technology Hall, Level 200 of the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

About Nuevocor

Nuevocor is a biotechnology company that is pioneering an innovative pathway-centric approach to developing genetic medicines for heart conditions known as cardiomyopathies. By harnessing our PrOSIA mechanobiology platform, Nuevocor designs genetic medicines to target the biomechanical root cause of these diseases. Nuevocor's approach surpasses the limitations of traditional gene therapy, which focuses on individual gene mutations, to treat defects within shared disease pathways across multiple genetic cardiomyopathies. This enables us to extend our impact to broader patient populations.

