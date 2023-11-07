Studion Appoints Liz Lentis as Senior Vice President, Commercial Development

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Studion, a leading provider of digital experiences for Learning and Life Sciences, has announced the appointment of Liz Lentis as Senior Vice President, Commercial Development. In this newly created role, Liz will be responsible for developing and leading the company's global commercial strategy and execution, including sales, marketing, and revenue operations.

Liz Lentis (PRNewswire)

Liz brings over 18 years of experience in sales, marketing, and business development to Studion. She has a proven track record of success in leading high-performing teams, developing and executing go-to-market strategies, and driving revenue growth. Prior to joining Studion, Liz held senior leadership positions at BIP Consulting (previously Chaucer) where she was responsible for leading global sales and marketing efforts and developing and executing growth strategies in the Life Sciences.

"We are thrilled to welcome Liz to the Studion team," said Furqan Nazeeri, CEO of Studion. "Liz embodies Studion's spirit of curiosity, always seeking to unravel challenges and explore new horizons. Her relentless drive for excellence, evident in her achievements, aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering unparalleled quality and innovation for our clients. As we chart our path forward, Liz's alignment with these core values will undoubtedly propel us to greater heights."

"I couldn't be more excited to join Studion at such a pivotal time in its growth," said Liz Lentis. "The company has a strong track record of digital innovation and customer success, and I am confident that we can continue to build on this momentum to achieve even greater growth in the years to come. I look forward to working with the talented and passionate team at Studion to execute our commercial strategy and deliver even greater value to our customers, and in turn, the people they serve."

About Studion

Studion [https://gostudion.com] is a leading provider of transformative digital experiences for Learning and Life Sciences. With a global team of experts, Studion specializes in translating programs into customized digital experiences, from design to operations, at scale. The company believes in the power of technology to bridge the human experience, delivering deep engagement and meaningful outcomes for clients and their audiences.

CONTACT: Evan Brown, 5084462201, evan.brown@gostudion.com;

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Studion