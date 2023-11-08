Central Michigan University Selects Regent Education to Elevate the Student Experience Through Automated Financial Aid

Regent Award Suite will enable the university to increase efficiency so they can meet students where they are

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Education, a leader in SaaS-based financial aid and scholarship management solutions, announced today that Central Michigan University (CMU, www.cmich.edu) selected the Regent Award Suite to help the university take student experiences to a new level through financial aid automation. The new solution will enable the university to streamline financial aid processes and meet students where they are in their journey.

https://www.regenteducation.com (PRNewswire)

Improving the student experience is a top priority for Central Michigan University. They know that students today operate across multiple screens and devices. To engage them, CMU must deliver familiar experiences and behave in patterns that students recognize. And that includes how they communicate with students about their financial aid.

"Ensuring that students can access messages in many ways is important," said Sarah Kasabian-Larson, Director of Scholarships and Financial Aid, CMU. "We'll still email them, but the message will also be accessible from inside their portal, and they'll also be able to message us with questions. That's the kind of experience they're used to."

Regent Education's holistic suite of cloud-based financial aid solutions will enable CMU to automate, customize, and accelerate deployment of the financial aid lifecycle so they can provide the support students need, when they need it. Integration across student, financial aid, CRM, and advising data will allow CMU staff to deliver even better support for students across the recruiting, admissions, and enrollment process. And key capabilities including electronic signatures and Smart Forms that guide students to complete missing items will improve efficiency and reduce errors.

"Having the ability to do e-signatures inside the portal is a huge bonus," said Kasabian-Larson. "Currently, students need to print off the document, hand sign it, then upload it or drop it off at the financial aid office. With Regent, students can e-sign documents within the portal and send it to their parents for e-signature as well."

In addition to improving efficiency, reducing errors, and elevating the student experience, CMU will also benefit from Regent Education's deep financial aid experience and expertise as they adopt FAFSA Simplification later this year.

"Central Michigan University's dedication to automating the financial aid lifecycle and communicating with students in ways that are familiar to them will not only meet student expectations, but also drive efficiency in financial aid processes, too," said Jim Hermens, CEO, Regent Education. "We're excited to welcome CMU to the Regent Education family and look forward to partnering with them throughout their journey."

About Central Michigan University

Central Michigan University serves more than 15,000 students on its Mount Pleasant campus and through online programs. A CMU education encourages students to put theories learned into practice. Supported by outstanding faculty and staff, academic and student service programs focus on active, hands-on learning with real-world results, empowering students to achieve their educational and professional goals. No matter their subject, CMU Chippewas graduate with the knowledge and experience they need to excel in their careers and to lead in their communities.

About Regent Education

For over 10 years, Regent Education has enabled colleges and universities to simplify and automate the management of the most complex financial aid scenarios, maximize institutional scholarship dollars, eliminate enrollment barriers, and exceed enrollment goals. Backed by a group of forward-thinking EdTech investors, Regent Education focuses solely on financial aid, putting its 400 years of collective higher education experience to work, delivering a holistic suite of SIS-agnostic, cloud-based solutions designed to meet an institution's scholarship and financial aid needs across all enrollment and educational models. Learn more at www.regenteducation.com .

Contact: Heather Hodgson, marketing@regenteducation.com

