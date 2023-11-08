HomeFront Brands Celebrates Successful First Year at Inaugural Homecoming Convention

Franchisees, Support Center Leadership and Vendors from Multi-Brand Franchise Platform Gather in Charlotte to Honor Key Accomplishments and Brand Growth

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeFront Brands , the property service franchise platform with six emerging concepts in its portfolio, hosted its first-annual companywide convention in early-November. Taking place in the company's home Charlotte market, it brought together the family of brands, including its franchisees, corporate employees and vendor partners, to celebrate impressive growth since the inception of HomeFront Brands in late-2022.

Themed "Homecoming", the HomeFront Brands inaugural convention welcomed its more than 100 franchisees from across the country, representing all five concepts from its portfolio. The convention featured four notable keynote speakers, including Brigadier General Anthony J. Tata, who delivered an inspiring discussion on team leadership. General Tata's impressive background includes his role as Undersecretary of Defense for Policy and commanding Army operations in Afghanistan, Bosnia, Croatia, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Panama and Haiti.

During "Homecoming," HomeFront Brands recognized the hard-working individuals behind each brand and the corporate team. Throughout the convention, there were twenty-three different awards given out to deserving individuals across the family of brands. Notably, the company recognized its first-ever overall HomeFront Brands Franchisee of the Year. Brent Chapman, franchisee of Window Hero and Top Rail Fence in the Triad region of North Carolina, earned this honor. The full list of award winners is noted below.

Additionally, the brand revealed its new tagline at the conference, "The family of brands that C.A.R.E.S." This highlights the company's five core values: community, accountability, respect, excellence and service.

"Being able to come together as a true family of brands for the first time ever is a remarkable reminder of how far HomeFront Brands has come since our founding," said Jeff Dudan, Chairman and CEO of HomeFront Brands. "This year has been one of incredible expansion, both for the company as a whole and our concepts. We're feeling energized going into 2024 knowing that we will continue to see exponential growth across all brands."

While in Charlotte, everyone in attendance had the opportunity to partake in a charitable giveback event in partnership with Operation Homefront, one of two charitable organizations that HomeFront Brands announced as partners during the convention, the other being The Carson Scholars. To further build-upon the company's commitment to these organizations, during the convention the group built bikes to donate to Operation Homefront, and donated $20,000 to both charities. The convention also provided opportunities for connection between brands and franchisees, as well as professional growth. Franchisees were able to partake in multiple breakout sessions of varying topics, such as sales, marketing, hiring and utilizing vendors.

HomeFront Brands offers community-based franchise opportunities to aspiring entrepreneurs seeking to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging data-driven insights and enterprise level solutions with a focus on responsible franchising, the brand is accelerating the growth of its portfolio of property service franchise concepts.

For more information about HomeFront Brands and its portfolio of concepts, visit https://homefrontbrands.com/ .

2023 HomeFront Brands Award Winners

Rookie of the Year Top Producer of the Year CARES Award Brands Team Member of the Year Award Franchisee of the Year Rudy Bennett Top Rail Fence Brent Chapman and Luke Vandall Top Rail Fence Bob Stewart Top Rail Fence Diane Parker Top Rail Fence Brent Chapman and Luke Vandall Top Rail Fence Ben Brown Window Hero Nate Van Valkenburg Window Hero AJ Bodick and Garrett Chisum Window Hero Zack Killian Window Hero AJ Bodick and Garrett Chisum Window Hero Rebecca Merola The Designery Nate Van Valkenburg and Shawn Ferguson The Designery Dana and Ann-Louise Merrill The Designery Liz Laurito The Deisgnery Rebecca Merola The Designery Tyson and Amanda Hodges Temporary Wall Systems Jon Willamson Temporary Wall Systems Sam Adler Temporary Wall Systems Anthony Caporale Temporary Wall Systems Jon Williamson Temporary Wall Systems

About HomeFront Brands

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth.

By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands – Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit https://homefrontbrands.com/ .

