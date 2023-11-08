Inception Fertility Appoints Lindsey Rabaut as Chief Marketing Officer

Rabaut brings over a decade of marketing and brand management experience to North America's largest fertility services provider

HOUSTON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inception Fertility™ (Inception), the largest provider of comprehensive fertility services across North America, announces today the appointment of Lindsey Rabaut as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

An accomplished CMO, Rabaut has over 12 years of marketing and brand management experience within Fortune 100 and private equity-backed companies, specializing in consumer segmentation, portfolio mix, digital and shopper marketing, and full-funnel attribution. She has a proven track record of success across grocery and e-commerce sectors, including personal care, baby care, pet food, and high-end fashion.

As CMO at Inception, Rabaut will lead the organization's expansive marketing and communications efforts, including executing omnichannel and go-to-market initiatives, driving brand awareness, and leading public relations efforts. This includes promoting those companies within Inception's ecosystem, which touch every part of the fertility journey, including The Prelude Network®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high-quality care; MyEggBank®, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; BUNDL Fertility™, a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program; HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider and NutraBloom®, a premium lifestyle brand with expertly formulated supplements to support individuals' health and wellness goals for preconception and beyond.

"As the field of fertility medicine expands, so does Inception, and through effective marketing and communication strategies, we can deliver key educational messages and introduce new products and service line offerings that will enhance the fertility journey for every aspiring parent," says TJ Farnsworth, CEO and Founder of Inception. "We are excited to welcome Lindsey into the Inception family and look forward to the contributions she will make to amplify our strong position within the industry."

Before joining Inception, Rabaut served as the CMO of "I and love and you" (ILY), where she created branding, portfolio, and marketing strategies that solidified ILY as one of the fastest-growing brands in the ultra-premium pet space. Rabaut's experience in women's health and baby commerce includes leadership roles at Abbott Nutrition, where she served as a Senior Brand Manager for its Similac Marketing division, and at Procter & Gamble, where she was a Brand Manager for the company's Always Pads Marketing team.

According to Rabaut, these experiences have given her consumer insight and knowledge into Inception's customer base. "I deeply understand the needs and concerns of individuals who aspire to have a baby but either have to delay parenthood or need reproductive assistance to build their families," says Rabaut. "It's an honor to use my experience and diverse marketing background to elevate the conversation around fertility and highlight Inception's commitment to providing each patient with accessibility to premium services and products and compassionate care. I'm excited to help every patient realize their dream of having a family."

Rabaut received a Master of Business Administration in Marketing from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University and a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the College Conservatory of Music from the University of Cincinnati.

To learn more about Inception and its leadership, please visit https://www.inceptionllc.com/.

About Inception Fertility™

Inception Fertility™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank®, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; BUNDL Fertility™, a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program; HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider and NutraBloom®, a premium lifestyle brand with expertly formulated supplements to support individuals' health and wellness goals for preconception – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

