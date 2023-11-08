Noibu Recognized as a Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ and Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Company

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Noibu has been recognized as a winner in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Canada and the Deloitte Fast 500 North America award program for its rapid revenue growth, bold innovation efforts, and exceptional entrepreneurial spirit. Noibu is ranked 2nd on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 and 12th on the Deloitte North America Technology Fast 500.

Noibu is known for its robust eCommerce monitoring platform that has detected 100M+ website errors and saved $1.8B+ in annual revenue for eCommerce brands across the globe, such as Oak & Fort and Carrefour . Noibu has also recently been ranked 8th on The Globe and Mail's list of Canada's Top Growing Companies of 2023 and the #1 website monitoring software of 2023 by Tech Times.

Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the program honors Canada and North America's fastest-growing technology companies based on the highest revenue growth percentage over the past four years. The program celebrates both public and private technology companies that have demonstrated promising growth trajectories and are emerging as tech leaders in Canada and North America. The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year.

"Noibu's growth journey is a product of our team's relentless commitment toward excellence and innovation in redefining the eCommerce monitoring landscape. Our focus has always been on building a robust tool that evolves how eCommerce brands detect and resolve revenue-impacting errors on their websites. Looking into the future, Noibu is on a mission to become the go-to eCommerce monitoring solution for every business to focus on issues that matter in increasingly complex and competitive eCommerce environments." said the Co-Founders, Robert Boukine, Kailin Noivo, and Filip Slatinac in a joint statement.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise - Industry leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2023 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Clarity, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About Noibu: Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, and founded in 2017, Noibu is a leading eCommerce monitoring platform that helps businesses detect, prioritize, and resolve revenue-impacting errors on their websites. With a mission to empower eCommerce businesses to recover lost revenue, Noibu helps them address bugs and technical issues efficiently to avoid customer frustration or cart abandonment.

