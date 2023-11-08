On/Go Launches Sniffles™: A First-of-its-Kind Solution to Take Care of Whatever's Got You Sniffling

Sniffles™ is a quick and effective fix to diagnose and treat cough, the common cold, flu, RSV, COVID, and other upper respiratory conditions - all from the comfort of home, or on the go.

MIAMI, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On/Go™ , the leading health technology platform known for award-winning at-home rapid COVID-19 test-to-treat solutions, expanded its offerings today with the launch of Sniffles ™, a quick fix for whatever gets you sniffling. Now anyone can easily get diagnosed, treated, and obtain medical solutions for cough, cold, sore throat, headache, flu and a variety of other upper respiratory conditions. On/Go's Sniffles™ helps users sleep better, reduce fever, get congestion relief, soothe an itchy throat, calm dry and chapped lips, relax, and even boost the immune system with an all-in-one solution of medication, at-home testing, and immediate access to 24/7 expert medical care, anytime anywhere.

When needed, Sniffles™ also offers 24/7 telehealth services (no health insurance required), seamless integration with CVS MinuteClinic for in-person support, and $75 worth of remedies, medications, and devices – all for only $39.99. No more scrambling to find remedies, rushing to the pharmacy, or looking for a doctor. Sniffles™ is packed with everything needed to feel better faster - wherever you are. At launch, Sniffles™ is available through leading rapid delivery retailers such as DoorDash, Amazon, and Walmart.com and directly through On/Go app and snifflesfix.com .

"Over the past few years, Americans have been plagued by a sea of upper respiratory illness while the Flu, RSV, and COVID Tridemic continues to periodically overwhelm the healthcare systems," said Ron Gutman, Co-Founder and CEO of Intrivo and the inventor of On/Go. "With learnings we've accumulated from serving more than 100 million people and years of research and development, we've created the most accessible all-in-one solution to rapidly tackle upper respiratory ailments. Through a combination of trusted essential medications, top-of-the-line devices, and 24/7 telehealth access, we're helping Sniffles™ users get diagnoses and have their symptoms treated rapidly, efficiently, and cost effectively."

There are more than a billion cases of colds reported each year in the U.S. and only 10 percent of patients get treatment. Sniffles™ aims to solve the ever recurring cold and flu epidemic that puts a strain on families, doctors, employers, and government by providing a rapid fix that's convenient, easily accessible, and highly effective.

"As a father of three, keeping everyone safe and healthy is always top of mind - especially leading into cold and flu season," said Reeve Benaron, Co-Founder and CEO of Intrivo. "I've experienced first hand how time consuming and costly it can be to purchase medicine and remedies for an entire family when sick. It is our hope that Sniffles™ will make its way to homes across the country and provide the care and peace of mind families and individuals need without having to spend hundreds of dollars at the pharmacy. We're extremely pleased with the initial feedback and feel strongly that Sniffles™ will be integral for keeping families healthy this Winter and beyond."

Intrivo, On/Go's parent company, is also offering special programs for employers and government agencies to help reduce employee sickness and unnecessary suffering, as well as unplanned PTO, which result in up to $700 savings per employee each year. Employers can calculate their cost savings by using Sniffles™' savings calculator . In fact, 40 percent of all sick days in the U.S. each year (150 million total) are due to the common cold, which results in $25 billion in lost productivity. Additionally, the average consumer will shop for over-the-counter medicine up to 26 times a year, resulting in $338 spent per household on cold and flu remedies. Sniffles™ aims to reduces the risk of spreading illness and the high costs associated with it.

To learn more about Sniffles™, visit www.snifflesfix.com .

About On/Go

On/Go is a leading health and technology platform that delivers delightful digital health and care solutions for health and wellness-related conditions such as respiratory care, and weight management. Built on a scalable, extensible platform, On/Go's award-winning digital and physical products harness the power of AI and delightful user experience and design to create solutions that have helped over 100 million people worldwide live healthier, happier lives.

About Intrivo

Intrivo is a global healthcare technology company committed to delivering highly effective, comprehensive, and delightful population health & care solutions. Its platform features fully integrated, highly scalable, and extensible digital health infrastructure that is engineered to easily connect healthcare partners with speed, quality, and delight. Intrivo is the parent company of On/Go.

