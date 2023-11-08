Skio, the Leading Subscription Software Firm, Wins Exclusive Contract to Manage Subscription Sales for BUBS Naturals

Kennan Davison, Founder & CEO, says Skio is the best company in the industry to help brands grow subscription customers.

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skio, the leading subscription sales software company, said today that it has signed an exclusive agreement to help manage the subscription program for BUBS Naturals, a San Diego company that sells health-boosting natural products.

Founded by Kennan Davison, Skio is transforming the way businesses manage subscriptions on Spotify. (PRNewswire)

"Skio is thrilled to have a high-quality brand like BUBS Naturals as a customer," said Kennan Davison , Skio's CEO.

Skio, led by engineers with backgrounds at the best tech companies in the world, helps brands sell subscriptions, manage recurring payments and do it quicker and more efficiently than its competitors, said Skio CEO Kennan Davison, who founded the company in 2021.

BUBS Naturals most popular products are its flagship collagen peptides and its premium non-dairy creamer that consists of MCT Oil, derived from virgin pressed coconuts, and Tapioca Starch, extracted from the cassava root.

Skio's deal with BUBS Naturals follows agreements to manage subscriptions for Milk Bar, Barstool Sports, Magic Mind, Vega, Raw Nutrition, Siete Foods, Doe Lashes, OpenStore and numerous others.

"Skio is thrilled to have a high-quality brand like BUBS Naturals as a customer," Davison said. "We look forward to growing their subscription base, reducing churn and creating happy customers and a reliable business stream for the brand."

Skio is at the forefront of the rapidly growing subscription sales trend, which is exploding in popularity in numerous industries. Forbes reported that recurring sales are expected to reach $904 billion globally by 2026.

"Skio does an amazing job with our subscriptions, which frees our team to focus on creating and sourcing natural, health-boosting products that offer a holistic approach to daily nutrition," said BUBS Naturals Co-Founder TJ Ferrara.

Skio manages payments, oversees consumer-facing processes, customer portals and SMS subscription management.

About Skio

Founded by Kennan Davison in 2021, Skio helps customers sell subscriptions on Shopify without ripping their hair out. Built by engineers from the best engineering companies in the world, Skio's software is quick and easy to use, allowing customers to reduce churn and increase profitability. Brands using Skio include Liquid I.V., Bulletproof, Milk Bar, Barstool Sports, Unilever, 100 Thieves, Vega, KOS, KITSCH, Wild One, GHOST, Raw Nutrition, RYSE Supplements, OpenStore, The Nue Co., Immi, DRMTLGY, KraveBeauty, Glamnetic, Doe Lashes, Huron, Magic Mind, Remedy Organics, & Siete Foods. For more information, visit skio.com.

About BUBS Naturals

BUBS Naturals is a leading health and wellness brand offering high-quality nutritional products made from simple, natural ingredients. The company was founded on the principle of optimizing one's self to become the best version possible. BUBS Naturals is committed to sustainability, integrity, and the utmost quality in its products.

Media Contact

Stuart Pfeifer, Skio

stuart@lagstrategy.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Skio