Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Delivers Strong Third Quarter Growth in Utility and Centuri Net Income

Increases 2023 Utility Earnings and Capital Expenditures Guidance and Reaffirms 2023 Centuri Revenue and EBITDA Margin Guidance

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) ("Southwest Gas" or "Company") today reported third quarter 2023 financial results.

"We are continuing to make significant progress on our strategic priorities, driving operational excellence and advancing our transformation into a pure-play natural gas leader," said Karen Haller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southwest Gas. "We are seeing strong customer growth and demand for our safe, reliable and affordable energy solutions, which are reflected by the increased 2023 utility net income and capital expenditure guidance ranges. As we make these important investments, we are working with our regulators to secure constructive outcomes in step with this service area growth. In September, we successfully filed a general rate case in our Nevada service areas with the expectation that new rates will go into effect in April 2024. Looking ahead, we are dedicated to providing exceptional service to our customers and communities as we advance on our path forward as a premier, fully regulated natural gas utility.

"We continue to pursue a separation of Centuri as expeditiously as possible. Centuri Holdings, Inc. confidentially submitted a draft Registration Statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with respect to an initial public offering, and we continue to assess the attractiveness of a tax-free spin-off of Centuri against other taxable alternatives given our large net operating loss position," Haller added.

Southwest Gas Holdings Highlights

Southwest Gas Corporation ("Utility") earnings increased $19 million in the third quarter of 2023 over the third quarter of 2022 and Centuri Group, Inc. ("Centuri") results increased approximately $4 million over the same period.

Consolidated net earnings of $0.04 per diluted share (and adjusted consolidated net earnings of $0.10 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2023, compared to consolidated net loss of $0.18 per diluted share (and adjusted consolidated loss of $0.05 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2022.

Adjustments to third quarter 2023 earnings included $4 million of collective after-tax items, largely driven by costs incurred to facilitate the separation of Centuri as well as consulting fees related to a Utility optimization initiative.

Centuri Holdings, Inc. confidentially submitted a draft Registration Statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") with respect to an initial public offering ("IPO").

SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS, INC. SUMMARY UNAUDITED OPERATING RESULTS (In thousands, except per share items)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022 Results of Consolidated Operations





















Contribution to net income (loss) - natural gas distribution $ (3,251)

$ (22,199)

$ 150,565

$ 87,330

$ 217,615

$ 171,881 Contribution to net income (loss)- utility infrastructure services 17,956

14,345

24,902

(4,400)

31,367

3,223 Contribution to net income (loss) - pipeline and storage —

12,320

(16,288)

44,326

(344,347)

44,326 Contribution to net income (loss) - corporate and administrative (11,474)

(16,775)

(81,159)

(49,962)

(107,199)

(72,193) Net income (loss) $ 3,231

$ (12,309)

$ 78,020

$ 77,294

$ (202,564)

$ 147,237 Non-GAAP adjustments - consolidated 4,299

9,017

79,210

41,320

437,780

62,070 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 7,530

$ (3,292)

$ 157,230

$ 118,614

$ 235,216

$ 209,307 Diluted earnings (loss) per share* $ 0.04

$ (0.18)

$ 1.10

$ 1.19

$ (2.91)

$ 2.30 Diluted adjusted earnings per share $ 0.10

$ (0.05)

$ 2.22

$ 1.82

$ 3.38

$ 3.27 Weighted average diluted shares 71,851

67,157

70,676

65,148

69,660

64,051

*In periods in which losses occur, diluted and basic loss per share are the same, and the same shares are used for Adjusted results.

Business Segment Highlights

Natural Gas Distribution

The natural gas distribution segment recorded a seasonal net loss of $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to a seasonal net loss of $22.2 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Key operational highlights include:

Record twelve-month operating margin of $1.2 billion ;

Approximately 41,000, or ~2%, new meter sets added during the last 12 months;

Received Arizona Corporation Commission approval to implement an increase in the Gas Cost Balancing Account rate to facilitate timely recovery of ~$358 million in purchased gas costs effective August 1, 2023 ;

Filed a rate case with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada in September of 2023 requesting a revenue increase of approximately $70 million ; and

Anticipating an Arizona rate case filing in the first quarter of 2024.

Key drivers of third quarter performance in 2023 as compared to third quarter performance in 2022 include:

Decoupling mechanisms in our high-growth territories are designed based on per-customer margin benchmarks, and provide incremental margin in support of net customer additions; and



Recovery of increased investments to provide safe and reliable service to our customers, including additions included as part of Arizona rate base approved in our most recently concluded rate case (effective February 2023 );

Operations and maintenance expense remained relatively flat during the quarter despite increased external contractor and professional services costs (including a consulting arrangement for Utility optimization efforts); and

Other income increased $12.9 million reflecting higher interest income related primarily to an increase in deferred purchased gas cost balances, and lower non-service components of pension costs.

Natural Gas Distribution Segment Guidance and Outlook:

Increasing 2023 net income guidance to $215 - $225 million 1 (assumes $3 - $5 million of COLI earnings);

Increasing 2023 capital expenditures guidance to $720 - $740 million 2 primarily driven by greater than expected customer growth, as well as system improvements, and pipe replacement programs to enhance safety and reliability of our system;

3 - Year capital expenditures of approximately $2.0 billion ; and

3 - Year Utility rate base compound annual growth rate of 5% - 7%.

______________________________________ 1 As of 8/9/2023, Southwest Gas Corporation net income guidance previously was $205 - $215 million 2 As of 8/9/2023, Southwest Gas Corporation CapEx guidance previously was $700 - $720 million

Centuri / Utility Infrastructure Services

The utility infrastructure services segment had net income of $18 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $14 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase in net income over the third quarter of 2022 was driven by higher revenues primarily related to offshore wind and electric infrastructure services.

Key operational highlights include:

Record third quarter revenues of $775 million , an increase of 2% compared to the third quarter of 2022;

$4 million year-over-year increase in third quarter net income;

$83 million storm restoration services revenue earned in the first nine months of 2023, an increase of $47 million over the same period in 2022;

$157 million sustainable wind energy project revenues during the first nine months of 2023, with a projected ~$200 million for the full year; and

Record twelve-month adjusted EBITDA of $299 million , an increase of approximately 38% compared to the same twelve-month period of 2022.

Key drivers of Centuri's third quarter performance in 2023 as compared to third quarter performance in 2022 include:

$45 million increase in offshore wind revenues and $11 million increase in electric infrastructure services revenues; and

$9.5 million increase in interest expense due to higher interest rates on variable-rate borrowings.

Centuri / Utility Infrastructure Services Segment Guidance and Outlook:

2023 revenues of $2.8 billion to $3.0 billion ; and

2023 adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.5% - 11.0%.

Centuri Separation Update

In the third quarter, Southwest Gas continued to pursue its previously announced plan to simplify the Company's business portfolio and position Southwest Gas as a pure-play utility.

On September 22, 2023, the Company announced that Centuri Holdings, Inc. confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the SEC for the proposed initial public offering of newly issued Centuri Holdings, Inc. common stock. The IPO is subject to market and other conditions, the completion of the SEC's review process, and the Southwest Gas Board of Directors (the "Board") approval to proceed with the transaction. In the event an IPO is executed, we expect to maintain the option to either spin Centuri on a tax-free or taxable basis or sell down any remaining stake in a series of taxable sell downs following the IPO once the applicable lock-up period expires. We and the Board will continue to evaluate options for the separation following any IPO.

Conference Call and Webcast

Southwest Gas will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss its third quarter 2023 results. The associated press releases and presentation slides are available at https://investors.swgasholdings.com.

The call will be webcast live on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.com. The telephone dial-in numbers in the U.S. and Canada are toll free: (844) 481-2868 or international (412) 317-1860. The webcast will be archived on the Southwest Gas website.

Southwest Gas Holdings currently has two business segments:

Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of over 2 million customers throughout Arizona, Nevada, and California by providing safe and reliable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel the growth in its communities.

Centuri Group, Inc. is a strategic infrastructure services company that partners with regulated utilities to build and maintain the energy network that powers millions of homes and businesses across the United States and Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"), Southwest Gas Corporation (the "Utility" or "Southwest"), Centuri Holdings, Inc. and Centuri Group, Inc. ("Centuri") and their expectations or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the use of words such as "will", "predict", "continue", "forecast", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "outlook", "could", "target", "project", "intend", "plan", "seek", "pursue", "estimate", "should", "may" and "assume", as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future, and include (without limitation) statements regarding expectations of continuing growth in 2023. In addition, the statements under headings pertaining to "Guidance and Outlook" that are not historic, constitute forward-looking statements. A number of important factors affecting the business and financial results of the Company, Utility, Centuri Holdings, Inc. and Centuri could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed transaction structure of a Centuri separation and potential IPO and the ability to preserve the viability of a tax-free spin-off of Centuri, the timing and impact of executing (or not executing) such transaction alternatives, the timing and amount of rate relief, changes in rate design, customer growth rates, the effects of regulation/deregulation, tax reform and similar changes and related regulatory decisions, the impacts of construction activity at Centuri, the potential for, and the impact of, a credit rating downgrade, the costs to integrate new businesses, future earnings trends, inflation, sufficiency of labor markets and similar resources, seasonal patterns, current and future litigation, and the impacts of stock market volatility. The Company can provide no assurances that an initial public offering and/or separation of Centuri will occur on the expected timeline or at all. In addition, the Company can provide no assurance that its discussions about future operating margin, operating income, COLI earnings, interest expense, and capital expenditures of the natural gas distribution segment will occur. Likewise, the Company can provide no assurance regarding segment revenues, EBITDA, EBITDA margin or growth rates, that projects expected to be undertaken with results as stated will occur, nor that interest expense patterns will transpire as expected, that increases in costs will be timely incorporated in contracts and revenues, that customer materials will be available timely to efficiently complete projects, or that inefficiencies in the mix of work will not result, nor can it provide assurance regarding acquisitions or their impacts, including management's plans or expectations related thereto. Factors that could cause actual results to differ also include (without limitation) those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors", "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations", and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosure about Market Risk" in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.'s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's and Southwest Gas Corporation's current and periodic reports, including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed from time to time with the SEC. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Measures. This earnings release contains financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures include (i) adjusted consolidated earnings (loss) per diluted share, (ii) adjusted consolidated net income, (iii) natural gas distribution segment adjusted net income (loss), (iv) pipeline and storage segment adjusted net income (loss), (v) utility infrastructure services segment adjusted net income (loss), and (vi) adjusted corporate and administrative net loss. Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate performance and in making financial and operational decisions. Management believes that its presentation of these measures provides investors greater transparency with respect to its results of operations and that these measures are useful for a period-to-period comparison of results. Management also believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures helps investors evaluate the Company's operating performance, profitability, and business trends in a way that is consistent with how management evaluates such performance. Adjusted consolidated net income (loss) for the three-, nine- and twelve- months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 includes adjustments to add back expenses related to the MountainWest acquisition and integration expenses, stockholder activism and litigation, proxy contest and settlement, consulting fees related to Utility optimization opportunity identification, benchmarking, and assessment, and the strategic review, along with losses on disposal groups held for sale, including goodwill impairment impacts and estimated selling costs, other costs associated with the sale, and costs incurred to facilitate a spin-off of Centuri. Management believes that it is appropriate to adjust for expenses related to the MountainWest acquisition and integration, for losses on held for sale businesses and for related costs, along with costs to facilitate a spin-off of Centuri, because they are expenses and charges that will not recur following these events. Management also believes it is appropriate to adjust for expenses related to stockholder activism, proxy contest settlement, and stockholder litigation, as well as the consulting fees related to Utility optimization and strategic review, because these matters are unique and outside of the ordinary course of business for the Company. In addition, utility infrastructure services adjusted net income, adjusted loss for corporate and administrative, and adjusted consolidated net income include adjustments associated with acquisition-related costs related to the Riggs Distler acquisition.

Management also uses the non-GAAP measure operating margin related to its natural gas distribution operations. Southwest recognizes operating revenues from the distribution and transportation of natural gas (and related services) to customers. Gas cost is a tracked cost, which is passed through to customers without markup under purchased gas adjustment ("PGA") mechanisms, impacting revenues and net cost of gas sold on a dollar-for-dollar basis, thereby having no impact on Southwest's profitability. Therefore, management routinely uses operating margin, defined by management as regulated operations revenues less the net cost of gas sold, in its analysis of Southwest's financial performance. Operating margin also forms a basis for Southwest's various regulatory decoupling mechanisms. Management believes supplying information regarding operating margin provides investors and other interested parties with useful and relevant information to analyze Southwest's financial performance in a rate-regulated environment. (The Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Earnings Digest included herein provides reconciliations for these non-GAAP measures.)

Management also uses the non-GAAP measure EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA related to its utility infrastructure services operations. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, when used in connection with net income attributable to utility infrastructure services, is intended to provide useful information to investors and analysts as they evaluate Centuri's performance. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for certain other items as described below. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income or other measures of performance that are derived in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that the exclusion of certain items from net income attributable to Centuri provides an effective evaluation of Centuri's operations period over period and identifies operating trends that might not be apparent when including the excluded items. As to certain of the items in the EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table below, (i) the nonrecurring write-off of deferred financing fees relates to Centuri's amended and restated credit facility, (ii) acquisition costs vary from period to period depending on the level of Centuri's acquisition activity, (iii) non-recurring strategic review costs relate to a potential sale or spin-off of Centuri, and (iv) non-cash share-based compensation varies from period to period due to amounts granted in a given year. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as defined, exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income attributable to Centuri, such measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The most comparable GAAP financial measure, net income attributable to Centuri, and information reconciling the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, are included in the utility infrastructure services EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation chart below.

We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Non-GAAP Measures to the corresponding forward-looking GAAP measure due to our inability to project special charges and certain expenses.

No Offer

Nothing in this press release shall be deemed an offer or sale of any securities of Centuri. Any offer of securities will be made only by means of a prospectus following the effectiveness of a registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS DIGEST (In thousands, except per share amounts)

QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,

2023

2022 Consolidated Operating Revenues

$ 1,169,492

$ 1,125,588









Net Income (Loss) applicable to Southwest Gas Holdings

$ 3,231

$ (12,309)









Weighted Average Common Shares

71,626

67,157









Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share

$ 0.05

$ (0.18)









Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

$ 0.04

$ (0.18)









Reconciliation of Gross Margin to Operating Margin (non-GAAP measure)







Utility Gross Margin

$ 80,852

$ 58,021 Plus:







Operations and maintenance (excluding Admin & General) expense

74,427

81,092 Depreciation and amortization expense

69,268

64,390 Operating Margin

$ 224,547

$ 203,503

NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,

2023

2022 Consolidated Operating Revenues

$ 4,066,441

$ 3,539,117









Net Income applicable to Southwest Gas Holdings

$ 78,020

$ 77,294









Weighted Average Common Shares

70,488

65,004









Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 1.11

$ 1.19









Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 1.10

$ 1.19









Reconciliation of Gross Margin to Operating Margin (non-GAAP measure)







Utility Gross Margin

$ 443,005

$ 391,540 Plus:







Operations and maintenance (excluding Admin & General) expense

233,302

230,235 Depreciation and amortization expense

218,763

192,434 Operating Margin

$ 895,070

$ 814,209

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,

2023

2022 Consolidated Operating Revenues

$ 5,487,333

$ 4,623,544









Net Income (Loss) applicable to Southwest Gas Holdings

$ (202,564)

$ 147,237









Weighted Average Common Shares

69,660

63,905









Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share

$ (2.91)

$ 2.30









Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

$ (2.91)

$ 2.30









Reconciliation of Gross Margin to Operating Margin (non-GAAP measure)







Utility Gross Margin

$ 623,205

$ 569,675 Plus:







Operations and maintenance (excluding Admin & General) expense

314,137

302,924 Depreciation and amortization expense

289,372

258,144 Operating Margin

$ 1,226,714

$ 1,130,743

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share and their comparable GAAP measures of Net income (loss) and Diluted earnings (loss) per share. Note that the comparable GAAP measures are also included in Note 7 - Segment Information in the Company's September 30, 2023 Form 10-Q.

Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022 Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to non-GAAP measure of Adjusted

net income (loss)























Net income (loss) applicable to Natural Gas Distribution (GAAP)

$ (3,251)

$ (22,199)

$ 150,565

$ 87,330

$ 217,615

$ 171,881 Plus:























Consulting fees related to optimization opportunity identification,

benchmarking, and assessment

1,573

—

3,609

—

3,609

— Income tax effect of adjustment above (1)

(378)

—

(867)

—

(867)

— Adjusted net income (loss) applicable to Natural Gas Distribution

$ (2,056)

$ (22,199)

$ 153,307

$ 87,330

$ 220,357

$ 171,881

























Net income (loss) applicable to Utility Infrastructure Services (GAAP)

$ 17,956

$ 14,345

$ 24,902

$ (4,400)

$ 31,367

$ 3,223 Plus:























Strategic review, including Centuri spin (2)

549

(638)

1,777

1,610

2,020

1,610 Income tax effect of adjustment above (1)

(137)

160

(444)

(402)

(496)

(402) Adjusted net income (loss) applicable to Utility Infrastructure Services

$ 18,368

$ 13,867

$ 26,235

$ (3,192)

$ 32,891

$ 4,431

























Net income (loss) applicable to Pipeline and Storage (GAAP) (3)

$ —

$ 12,320

$ (16,288)

$ 44,326

$ (344,347)

$ 44,326 Plus:























Goodwill impairment and loss on sale

—

—

21,215

—

470,821

— Income tax effect of adjustment above (1)

—

—

6,196

—

(99,311)

— Nonrecurring stand-up costs associated with integrating MountainWest

—

5,670

2,565

18,901

9,860

18,901 Income tax effect of adjustment above (1)

—

(1,361)

(616)

(4,537)

(2,367)

(4,537) Adjusted net income applicable to Pipeline and Storage

$ —

$ 16,629

$ 13,072

$ 58,690

$ 34,656

$ 58,690





























Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net loss - Corporate and administrative (GAAP)

$ (11,474)

$ (16,775)

$ (81,159)

$ (49,962)

$ (107,199)

$ (72,193) Plus:























Goodwill impairment and loss on sale and sale-related expenses (4)

183

—

52,053

—

57,872

— Income tax effect of adjustment above (1)

(44)

—

(12,493)

—

(13,890)

— MountainWest stand-up, integration, and transaction-related costs

—

—

291

700

291

23,501 Income tax effect of adjustment above (1)

—

—

(70)

(168)

(70)

(5,640) Proxy contest, Stockholder litigation, Settlement agreement, and

Strategic review

—

6,824

—

32,681

5,676

37,182 Income tax effect of adjustment above (1)

—

(1,638)

—

(7,465)

(1,362)

(8,545) Consulting fees related to optimization opportunity identification,

benchmarking, and assessment

278

—

637

—

637

— Income tax effect of adjustment above (1)

(67)

—

(153)

—

(153)

— Centuri spin cost

3,082

—

7,251

—

7,251

— Income tax effect of adjustment above (1)

(740)

—

(1,741)

—

(1,741)

— Adjusted net loss applicable to Corporate and administrative

$ (8,782)

$ (11,589)

$ (35,384)

$ (24,214)

$ (52,688)

$ (25,695)

























Net income (loss) applicable to Southwest Gas Holdings (GAAP)

$ 3,231

$ (12,309)

$ 78,020

$ 77,294

$ (202,564)

$ 147,237 Plus:























Goodwill impairment and loss on sale and sale-related expenses (3)

183

—

73,268

—

528,693

— MountainWest stand-up, integration, and transaction-related costs

—

5,670

2,856

19,601

10,151

42,402 Consulting fees related to optimization opportunity identification,

benchmarking, and assessment

1,851

—

4,246

—

4,246

— Proxy contest, Stockholder litigation, Settlement agreement,

Strategic review, and Centuri spin

3,631

6,186

9,028

34,291

14,947

38,792 Income tax effect of adjustments above (1)

(1,366)

(2,839)

(10,188)

(12,572)

(120,257)

(19,124) Adjusted net income (loss) applicable to Southwest Gas Holdings

$ 7,530

$ (3,292)

$ 157,230

$ 118,614

$ 235,216

$ 209,307

























Weighted average shares - diluted

71,851

67,157

70,676

65,148

69,660

64,051

























Earnings (loss) per share:























Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.04

$ (0.18)

$ 1.10

$ 1.19

$ (2.91)

$ 2.30 Adjusted consolidated earnings (loss) per diluted share

$ 0.10

$ (0.05)

$ 2.22

$ 1.82

$ 3.38

$ 3.27

























(1) Calculated using the Company's blended statutory tax rate of 24%, except for items pertaining to the Utility Infrastructure

Services segment which was calculated using a blended statutory tax rate of 25% and Goodwill impairment which was calculated

using an effective tax rate of ~23%. Certain Settlement agreement costs are non-deductible for tax purposes, in addition to a

component of the impairment loss that is a permanent item without tax basis thereby lowering tax benefit by $11.2 million. (2) The Strategic Review costs for Centuri in the third quarter of 2022 are negative as certain costs were reimbursed to Centuri

by the Company, including amounts initially recorded by Centuri in the previous quarter. Reimbursed amounts are included as

part of Corporate and Administrative costs associated with the Strategic Review. (3) The information for 2023 reflects activity related to the period from January 1, 2023 to February 13, 2023 (the last full day

of ownership). (4) Amount includes approximately $2 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 in administrative expenses

incurred related to the sale of MountainWest, which were not part of the loss on sale overall.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and their comparable GAAP measures of Net income. Note that the comparable GAAP measures are also included in Note 7 - Segment Information in the Company's September 30, 2023 Form 10-Q.

Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts





Twelve Months Ended

September 30,



2023

2022 Reconciliation of Net income to non-GAAP measure of EBITDA







Net income applicable to Utility Infrastructure Services (GAAP)

$ 31,367

$ 3,223 Plus:







Net interest deductions

94,066

51,825 Income tax expense

18,793

4,754 Depreciation and amortization

150,049

153,947 EBITDA applicable to Utility Infrastructure Services (Non-GAAP)

294,275

213,749 Plus:







Acquisition costs

—

196 Strategic review costs, including Centuri spin

2,020

1,610 Non-cash share-based compensation expense

2,618

1,554 Adjusted EBITDA applicable to Utility Infrastructure Services (Non-GAAP)

$ 298,913

$ 217,109

SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS, INC. SUMMARY UNAUDITED OPERATING RESULTS (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022 Results of Consolidated Operations





















Contribution to net income (loss) - natural gas distribution $ (3,251)

$ (22,199)

$ 150,565

$ 87,330

$ 217,615

$ 171,881 Contribution to net income (loss) - utility infrastructure services 17,956

14,345

24,902

(4,400)

31,367

3,223 Contribution to net income (loss) - pipeline and storage —

12,320

(16,288)

44,326

(344,347)

44,326 Corporate and administrative (11,474)

(16,775)

(81,159)

(49,962)

(107,199)

(72,193) Net income (loss) $ 3,231

$ (12,309)

$ 78,020

$ 77,294

$ (202,564)

$ 147,237























Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.05

$ (0.18)

$ 1.11

$ 1.19

$ (2.91)

$ 2.30 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.04

$ (0.18)

$ 1.10

$ 1.19

$ (2.91)

$ 2.30























Weighted average common shares 71,626

67,157

70,488

65,004

69,660

63,905 Weighted average diluted shares 71,851

67,157

70,676

65,148

69,660

64,051























Results of Natural Gas Distribution





















Regulated operations revenues $ 394,603

$ 303,944

$ 1,797,348

$ 1,358,425

$ 2,373,992

$ 1,809,639 Net cost of gas sold 170,056

100,441

902,278

544,216

1,147,278

678,896 Operating margin 224,547

203,503

895,070

814,209

1,226,714

1,130,743 Operations and maintenance expense 122,270

121,537

378,189

368,984

501,133

478,554 Depreciation and amortization 69,268

64,390

218,763

192,434

289,372

258,144 Taxes other than income taxes 21,147

20,693

65,491

62,443

86,245

82,652 Operating income (loss) 11,862

(3,117)

232,627

190,348

349,964

311,393 Other income (deductions) 14,537

1,678

51,722

(440)

45,278

(97) Net interest deductions 35,772

29,417

111,498

84,660

142,718

110,957 Income (loss) before income taxes (9,373)

(30,856)

172,851

105,248

252,524

200,339 Income tax expense (benefit) (6,122)

(8,657)

22,286

17,918

34,909

28,458 Contribution to net income (loss) - natural gas distribution $ (3,251)

$ (22,199)

$ 150,565

$ 87,330

$ 217,615

$ 171,881



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022 Results of Utility Infrastructure Services





















Utility infrastructure services revenues $ 774,889

$ 758,466

$ 2,233,961

$ 1,988,433

$ 3,005,855

$ 2,621,646 Operating expenses:





















Utility infrastructure services expenses 685,687

680,135

2,005,084

1,829,560

2,704,842

2,403,503 Depreciation and amortization 36,252

39,811

110,982

116,286

150,049

153,947 Operating income 52,950

38,520

117,895

42,587

150,964

64,196 Other income (deductions) 108

(110)

311

(743)

167

(603) Net interest deductions 26,131

16,608

73,032

40,337

94,066

51,825 Income before income taxes 26,927

21,802

45,174

1,507

57,065

11,768 Income tax expense 8,235

6,466

16,416

3,350

18,793

4,754 Net income (loss) 18,692

15,336

28,758

(1,843)

38,272

7,014 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 736

991

3,856

2,557

6,905

3,791 Contribution to consolidated results attributable to Centuri $ 17,956

$ 14,345

$ 24,902

$ (4,400)

$ 31,367

$ 3,223

FINANCIAL STATISTICS





Market value to book value per share at quarter end

133 % Twelve months to date return on equity -- total company

(6.2) %

-- gas segment

7.7 % Common stock dividend yield at quarter end

4.1 % Customer to employee ratio at quarter end (gas segment)

933 to 1

GAS DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT















Authorized Rate Base

(In thousands)

Authorized Rate of

Return

Authorized Return on

Common Equity Rate Jurisdiction





Arizona

$ 2,607,568

6.73 %

9.30 % Southern Nevada

1,535,593

6.30

9.40 Northern Nevada

174,965

6.56

9.40 Southern California

285,691

7.11

10.00 Northern California

92,983

7.44

10.00 South Lake Tahoe

56,818

7.44

10.00 Great Basin Gas Transmission Company (1)

135,460

8.30

11.80

(1) Estimated amounts based on 2019/2020 rate case settlement.

SYSTEM THROUGHPUT BY CUSTOMER CLASS



















Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended

September 30, (In dekatherms)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Residential

69,762,210

59,709,176

91,444,928

75,929,879 Small commercial

27,004,908

24,696,239

35,807,458

32,265,435 Large commercial

8,340,182

7,548,260

10,796,398

9,713,976 Industrial / Other

4,938,037

3,556,630

6,386,128

4,980,880 Transportation

65,541,135

68,896,791

89,163,078

89,518,783 Total system throughput

175,586,472

164,407,096

233,597,990

212,408,953

HEATING DEGREE DAY COMPARISON















Actual

1,567

1,222

2,177

1,599 Ten-year average

1,191

1,170

1,662

1,623

Heating degree days for prior periods have been recalculated using the current period customer mix.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.