ChipMOS REPORTS 25.2% YoY OCTOBER 2023 REVENUE INCREASE

HSINCHU, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported its unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of October 2023. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$32.47 to US$1.00 as of October 31, 2023.

Revenue for the month of October 2023 was NT$1,970.0 million or US$60.7 million, representing an increase of 3.0% from September 2023, and an increase of 25.2% from October 2022. The Company noted that despite the impacts of broader market softness in certain markets and at certain customers, it is benefiting from healthy memory products demand.

Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited)

October 2023 September 2023 October 2022 MoM Change YoY Change Revenues (NT$ million) 1,970.0 1,912.3 1,574.0 3.0 % 25.2 % Revenues (US$ million) 60.7 58.9 48.5 3.0 % 25.2 %

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS is known for its track record of excellence and history of innovation. The Company provides end-to-end assembly and test services to leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries serving virtually all end markets worldwide.

