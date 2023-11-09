Inc. Names Integrity as a 2023 Power Partner Award Winner for Outstanding Support of Platform Partners

Integrity recognized for the impressive year-over-year growth achieved by its partner network through utilization of their proprietary partner resources

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has been named one of Inc.'s 2023 Power Partners. The annual Power Partners list recognizes the country's leading B2B companies who are devoted to supporting entrepreneurs with the most effective tools and resources they need to grow their companies. Integrity is featured alongside other highly acclaimed business leaders, including Visa, UPS, Zoom, Capital One Business, Slack and Expedia Group, among many others.

"Every part of Integrity is designed to help entrepreneurs transform into exceptional leaders," explained Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "The Integrity insurtech platform outfits our partners with the most cutting-edge products and world-class resources, including Ask Integrity, the industry's foremost AI solution, so they can help American families better plan for the good days ahead. We are honored to be named to Inc.'s 2023 Power Partners list, which places Integrity in good company with impressive businesses who mirror our commitment to innovation. Integrity is just getting started innovating new advancements that will shape the future of insurance. We are expansively creating the best solutions for our clients and partners to make their lives easier, their workflow more intuitive and their connections deeper with those they serve!"

The Power Partner Award recognizes the highest caliber of companies across critical areas of business, including insurance, financial services, health and wellness, legal and business products. Inc.'s rigorous methodology includes anonymous client surveys and feedback, online sentiment analysis from Inc.'s data partner, Meltwater, and research and analysis of data by Inc. reporters.

"Using our core values as touchstones, our mission is to ensure our clients know they are valued partners and members of our Integrity family," said Tom Dempsey, Chief Distribution Officer at Integrity. "Integrity has always held a vision of innovation — a vision we strive to pass to our clients. Every company that aligns its future with Integrity receives the full strength of the Integrity engine. By offering comprehensive solutions, end-to-end support, and instrumental leadership guidance, we are helping all stakeholders experience a more streamlined insurance process."

In support of its vast partner network, Integrity has committed significant resources to leading the modernization and transformation of a well-established industry through the development of leading technology platforms including Ask Integrity, a one-of-a-kind, proprietary AI-powered and voice-activated technology that allows agents to quickly access critical client information and build optimal solutions. Additionally, they have built exclusive products for their partners, such as MedicareCENTER and Mobile App, as well as LeadCENTER and MarketingCENTER, all designed to streamline processes in compliant and more efficient ways.

"Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," explained Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief, Inc. Business Media.

"Integrity's impact on their partners' growth is transforming the industry," shared Steve Young, Integrity's Chairman of the Board. "Being recognized as an Inc. Power Partner only further solidifies their leadership in this space. They have revolutionized the way the entire marketplace works together with a unified vision of bringing more holistic solutions to consumers. Integrity has proven time and time again that when businesses come together in unity of mission and purpose that incredible results can be achieved in faster and more efficient ways than we've ever before seen or experienced in this industry."

To learn more about Integrity's commitment to innovation, visit www.integritymarketing.com/Technology. For a complete list of awardees, visit www.inc.com/Power-Partner-Awards/2023.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network of over 550,000 agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. In 2022, Integrity helped carriers place over $22 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $40 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About Inc. Business Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts and print. Its prestigious Inc. 500 and Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

