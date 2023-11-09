Indonesia retains top place in World Giving Index with Ukraine climbing to second most generous country

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Around the world, 4.2 billion people helped someone they didn't know, volunteered time or donated money to a good cause according to the Charities Aid Foundation's World Giving Index 2023.

For the sixth year in a row, the world's most generous country is Indonesia. The second most generous country is Ukraine, which is also the Index's biggest riser, increasing its score after ranking tenth last year. Only three of the top 10 are among the world's largest economies (Indonesia, United States, and Canada), while one of the poorest and least developed countries in the world – Liberia – is ranked in fourth highest place.

The CAF World Giving Index is one of the biggest surveys on giving ever produced, with millions of people interviewed around the world since 2009. This year's Index includes data from 142 countries where people were asked three questions: have they helped a stranger, given money or volunteered for a good cause over the past month.

New data available this year shows the factors that influence global generosity:

People who have a strong religious belief have a higher overall giving index score, except for Europe where it makes no difference.

People who rated their life in positive terms were more likely to have made a gift to charity, with some of the happiest countries in the world ranking in the top 10 for donating money ( Sweden , Denmark , Netherlands , and Iceland ).

Immigrants are more likely to give than nationals, particularly in Europe , the Middle East and North Africa .

Neil Heslop OBE, Chief Executive of the Charities Aid Foundation, said:

"The CAF World Giving Index gives us reasons for hopeful optimism at a time of great instability. Generosity is innate to human behaviour and binds us all together as a global community. The diversity of countries leading the index highlights this: they cover the spectrum of economic development, geography, language, religion and culture. Giving is about building a connection with those around us, whether they are across the street or on the other side of the world.

"That is why we are calling on governments to do more to encourage those who can, to give the money and time that fosters vibrant, resilient civil society organisations as they face into social and environmental challenges and the impact of conflict and population displacement."

