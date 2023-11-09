Spot Pet Insurance's New Ad Campaign Highlights How Pets Make Us Better People

MIAMI, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot Pet Insurance, a top provider of pet insurance services, announces the launch of its latest ad campaign, which underscores the profound impact pets have on the lives of their owners.

The campaign, "Pets Make Us Better People," aims to celebrate the unique bond between humans and their furry companions, highlighting how pets enrich our lives and make us better people. This heartwarming message aligns seamlessly with Spot Pet Insurance's overarching mission to support pet lovers in ensuring the well-being of their beloved four-legged family members.

Our talented pet ambassadors showcase how they make us better people by displaying three core tenets of personal growth:

Responsibility: Kyle's dog wakes him up in the morning for a walk to get some exercise, even though he'd rather stay in bed.

Happiness: Charles is a bit low-spirited looking through a photo album, but quickly brought back to life as his dog rushes to give him affection.

Patience: Despite the house being a mess when Mom gets home, she can't help but let those anxious feelings go as she sees her dog playing dress up with her daughter.

As the holiday season approaches, Spot wants to double down on that by showing how pets make us better people. Spot exists to create happier and healthier communities of pet families. The campaign will run through the festive season, serving as a reminder of the joy and companionship that pets bring to our lives and the importance of taking care of their health.

Spot Pet Insurance's CEO, Trey Ferro, said, "At Spot, we firmly believe that pets make us better, and, in turn, they deserve our best. Our latest ad campaign is a tribute to the incredible bond we share with our pets, and it is a testament to our dedication to their well-being. We encourage businesses to consider adding pet insurance to their employee benefits program and make a meaningful difference in the lives of their employees and their pets."

The open enrollment period for pet insurance is now open, presenting an excellent opportunity for businesses to enhance their employee benefits programs. By offering pet insurance, companies can provide their employees with the peace of mind that their cuddliest family members' health costs will be covered. Spot is America's Most Loved, digital pet insurance solution that can be implemented for pet families throughout the year.

About Spot Pet Insurance:

Spot Pet Insurance is a passionate team of pet-health-obsessed pet parents driven by a shared vision to educate, empower, and engage pet lovers about the benefits of pet insurance. They aim to help pet owners pay for covered veterinary bills, ensuring that their dogs and cats can lead healthier, happier lives.

To learn more about Spot Pet Insurance, please visit spotpet.com . Spot Pet Insurance plans are underwritten by the United States Fire Insurance Company (NAIC #21113, Morristown, NJ) and marketed and produced by Spot Insurance Services, LLC (NPN # 19246385, California License #6000188). Please note that Spot Pet insurance plans do not cover pre-existing conditions. Waiting periods, annual deductibles, co-insurance, benefit limits, and exclusions may apply. For all terms and conditions, please visit spotpetins.com/sample-policy. Preventive Care reimbursements are based on a schedule, while Accident & Illness coverage reimbursements are based on the invoice. Products, schedules, discounts, and rates may vary and are subject to change. More information is available at checkout.

