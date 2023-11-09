USO and Clear Channel Outdoor Launch New Digital OOH Campaign Supporting People Who Serve in Our U.S. Military

Digital billboards nationwide invite Americans to support all service members and their families.

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA) and the United Service Organizations (USO) are working together again this November on a nationwide digital out-of-home (DOOH) media campaign that encourages public support for the people serving in the U.S. military and their families. Digital billboards running throughout the month, including Veterans Day, in major markets and airports across the country will raise awareness and encourage civilians to be by their side.

"As the holiday season nears, we're thrilled to partner with Clear Channel Outdoor again to recognize the people who serve in the military," said Chief Development and Marketing Officer of the USO, Brian Cowart. "The USO is with service members and their families no matter the mission or where it takes them. With the public's support, we can continue to build community and provide resources that enhance their well-being."

The "We're With" campaign messaging now seen on digital billboards across the country will serve as a reminder that those serving in our nation's military, and their loved ones, are real people who take on unique challenges from which all Americans benefit. The USO is the only nonprofit organization uniquely positioned to reach service members and their families around the globe with its impactful programming.

"Together with the USO, people and businesses can make a positive difference in the lives of service members and their families," said Scott Wells, CEO, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. "We are proud to say we are with the people who serve and remind all Americans, during their day-to-day commute or as they travel through an airport, that service members and their families are vital, integral members of our communities. Additionally, CCO is proud to offer career opportunities to service members and their families via USO's Job Board – part of the USO Transition Program."

To learn more about how you can support service members and the USO, visit USO.org.

About the USO

The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to the well-being of all people serving in the U.S. military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 250+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, global entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by dedicated donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using our medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month across more than 500,000 print and digital displays in 21 countries.

