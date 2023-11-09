Wheels Up Reports Third Quarter Results

New investment and deeper alignment with Delta underscore company's improving position

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) today announced financial results for the third quarter, which ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Revenue decreased $100 million year-over-year to $320 million

Adjusted Contribution increased $14 million year-over-year to $35 million

Net loss decreased slightly year-over-year to $145 million , and includes a $56 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge

Adjusted EBITDA improved $27 million year-over-year to a loss of $19 million

"The strategic investment from Delta Air Lines, along with our new partners, demonstrates their confidence in our operational and commercial plan to deliver a compelling and differentiated experience for our customers," said George Mattson, Chief Executive Officer. "I look forward to leveraging a deeper relationship with Delta and further integrating our collective offerings to provide a truly seamless connection between private and premium commercial travel."

"Despite the challenging year, we are proud of the progress we have made on our operating and profitability goals and the renewed market confidence resulting from the recently closed capital infusion," said Todd Smith, Chief Financial Officer. "Our on-time performance and controllable interruption rates are improving, and the third quarter marked our best profit performance since 2021."

Recent Initiatives

Secured $450 million of new capital backed by Delta Air Lines, Certares Management, Knighthead Capital Management, and Cox Enterprises. In active conversations with potential investors on remaining $50 million term loan.

Appointed directors designated by majority owners who have vested interest in long-term success of the company.

Named longstanding Delta board member, George Mattson , as CEO to lead the company.

Introduced new Up for Business program, offering a tailored private aviation solution for small and medium-sized enterprises jointly sold through Wheels Up and Delta sales organizations.

Divested aircraft management business as part of previously communicated plan to focus on core operations.

Financial and Operating Highlights



As of September 30,





2023

2022

% Change Active Members(1) 10,775

12,688

(15) %













Three Months Ended September 30,



(In thousands, except Active Users, Live Flight Legs and Flight revenue per

Live Flight Leg) 2023

2022

% Change Active Users(1) 11,988

13,339

(10) % Live Flight Legs(1) 16,581

21,025

(21) % Flight revenue per Live Flight Leg 12,945

13,266

(2) % Revenue $ 320,063

$ 420,356

(24) % Net loss $ (144,813)

$ (148,838)

3 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (18,529)

$ (45,229)

59 %













Nine Months Ended September 30,



(In thousands) 2023

2022

% Change Revenue $ 1,006,937

$ 1,171,503

(14) % Net loss $ (406,272)

$ (330,637)

(23) % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (107,747)

$ (141,546)

24 %



(1) For information regarding Wheels Up's use and definition of this measure see "Definitions of Key Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" sections herein.

For the third quarter:

Active Members decreased 15% year-over-year to 10,775 offset by a higher mix of Core members, primarily as a result of the regionalization of our member programs and focus on more profitable flying.

Active Users decreased 10% year-over-year to 11,988.

Live Flight Legs decreased 21% year-over-year to 16,581 reflecting a slowdown in the industry and our efforts to focus on profitable flying.

Flight revenue per Live Flight Leg was relatively consistent year-over-year.

Revenue decreased 24% year-over-year primarily driven by reduced flight revenue and reduced aircraft sales.

Net loss improved by $4.0 million year-over-year to $144 million , including a $56.2 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge recognized during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA loss improved by $26.7 million to $18.5 million , reflecting our operational efficiency and other spend reduction efforts, as well as one-time software license revenue and increased gains on sales of aircraft.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is a leading provider of on-demand private aviation in the U.S. and one of the largest private aviation companies in the world. Wheels Up offers a complete global aviation solution with a large, modern and diverse fleet, backed by an uncompromising commitment to safety and service. Customers can access membership programs, charter, aircraft management services and whole aircraft sales, as well as unique commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up also offers freight, safety and security solutions and managed services to individuals, industry, government and civil organizations.

Wheels Up is guided by the mission to connect private flyers to aircraft, and one another, through an open platform that seamlessly enables life's most important experiences. Powered by a global private aviation marketplace connecting its base of approximately 11,000 members and customers to a network of approximately 1,500 safety-vetted and verified private aircraft, Wheels Up is widening the aperture of private travel for millions of consumers globally. With the Wheels Up mobile app and website, members and customers have the digital convenience to search, book and fly.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of the control of Wheels Up Experience Inc. ("Wheels Up", or "we", "us", or "our"), that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the impact of Wheels Up's cost reduction efforts and measures intended to increase Wheels Up's operational efficiency on its business and results of operations, including the timing and magnitude of such expected actions and any associated expenses in relation to liquidity levels and working capital needs; (ii) Wheels Up's liquidity, future cash flows and certain restrictions related to its debt obligations; (iii) the size, demands, competition in and growth potential of the markets for Wheels Up's products and services and Wheels Up's ability to serve and compete in those markets; (iv) the degree of market acceptance and adoption of Wheels Up's products and services, including member program changes implemented in June 2023 and the new corporate member program introduced in November 2023; (v) Wheels Up's ability to perform under its contractual obligations and maintain or establish relationships with third-party vendors and suppliers; (vi) the expected impact of any potential strategic actions involving Wheels Up or its subsidiaries or affiliates, including realizing any anticipated benefits relating to any such transactions or asset sales, and any potential impacts on the trading market and prices for the Company's Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value per share ("Common Stock"), including due to future dilutive Common Stock issuances; (vii) the impact of the goodwill impairment charges recognized for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 or future impairment losses, which may adversely impact the perception of Wheels Up held by stockholders, investors, members and customers or the Company's business and results of operations or the market price of Common Stock; and (viii) general economic and geopolitical conditions, including due to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, foreign currencies, consumer and business spending decisions, and general levels of economic activity. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strive," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that statement is not forward-looking. We have identified certain known material risk factors applicable to Wheels Up in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and our other filings with the SEC. Moreover, it is not always possible for us to predict how new risks and uncertainties that arise from time to time may affect us. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin. These non-GAAP financial measures are an addition, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP counterparts are included in the "Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" sections, respectively, in this press release. Wheels Up believes that these non-GAAP financial measures of financial results provide useful supplemental information to investors about Wheels Up. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents, including that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Wheels Up's financial measures. In addition, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore, Wheels Up's non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Additionally, to the extent that forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures are provided, they are presented on a non-GAAP basis without reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, see the sections titled "Definitions of Key Operating Metrics," "Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included at the end of this earnings press release.

WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share data)



September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 244,847

$ 585,881 Accounts receivable, net 46,773

112,383 Other receivables 7,452

5,524 Parts and supplies inventories, net 23,979

29,000 Aircraft inventory 2,073

24,826 Aircraft held for sale 26,855

8,952 Prepaid expenses 46,506

39,715 Other current assets 11,283

13,338 Total current assets 409,768

819,619 Property and equipment, net 362,053

394,559 Operating lease right-of-use assets 73,788

106,735 Goodwill 214,808

348,118 Intangible assets, net 122,783

141,765 Other non-current assets 144,494

112,429 Total assets $ 1,327,694

$ 1,923,225







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Current maturities of long-term debt $ 25,227

$ 27,006 Accounts payable 25,568

43,166 Accrued expenses 100,814

148,947 Deferred revenue, current 691,214

1,075,133 Other current liabilities 26,197

49,968 Total current liabilities 869,020

1,344,220 Long-term debt, net 235,429

226,234 Deferred revenue, non-current 1,155

1,742 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 58,912

82,755 Warrant liability 66

751 Other non-current liabilities 17,873

15,603 Total liabilities 1,182,455

1,671,305







Equity:





Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 250,000,000 authorized; 167,080,450

and 25,198,298 shares issued and 166,804,743 and 24,933,857 shares outstanding as

of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 17

3 Additional paid-in capital 1,849,093

1,545,530 Accumulated deficit (1,682,145)

(1,275,873) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,007)

(10,053) Treasury stock, at cost, 275,707 and 264,441 shares, respectively (7,718)

(7,687) Total Wheels Up Experience Inc. stockholders' equity 145,239

251,920 Non-controlling interests —

— Total equity 145,239

251,920 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,327,694

$ 1,923,225

WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue $ 320,063

$ 420,356

$ 1,006,937

$ 1,171,503















Costs and expenses:













Cost of revenue 299,887

403,042

981,581

1,144,698 Technology and development 19,962

16,639

50,265

42,436 Sales and marketing 22,548

30,830

71,500

87,761 General and administrative 42,853

44,323

122,334

130,200 Depreciation and amortization 15,459

16,500

45,027

46,862 Gain on sale of aircraft held for sale (7,841)

(1,316)

(11,328)

(3,950) Impairment of goodwill 56,200

62,000

126,200

62,000 Total costs and expenses 449,068

572,018

1,385,579

1,510,007















Loss from operations (129,005)

(151,662)

(378,642)

(338,504)















Other income (expense):













Loss on divestiture (2,991)

—

(2,991)

— Loss on extinguishment of debt (1,936)

—

(2,806)

— Change in fair value of warrant liability (61)

2,504

685

8,265 Interest income 404

1,130

6,090

1,612 Interest expense (11,258)

—

(27,035)

— Other income (expense), net 613

(625)

(822)

(1,505) Total other income (expense) (15,229)

3,009

(26,879)

8,372















Loss before income taxes (144,234)

(148,653)

(405,521)

(330,132)















Income tax benefit (expense) (579)

(185)

(751)

(505)















Net loss (144,813)

(148,838)

(406,272)

(330,637) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling

interests —

—

—

(387) Net loss attributable to Wheels Up Experience Inc. $ (144,813)

$ (148,838)

$ (406,272)

$ (330,250)















Net loss per share of Common Stock













Basic and diluted $ (3.51)

$ (6.09)

$ (13.22)

$ (13.52)















Weighted-average shares of Common Stock

outstanding:













Basic and diluted 41,261,003

24,435,096

30,737,324

24,434,787

WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, in thousands)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (406,272)

$ (330,637) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 45,027

46,862 Equity-based compensation 21,650

65,839 Payment in kind interest 972

— Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 2,390

— Change in fair value of warrant liability (685)

(8,265) Gain on sale of aircraft held for sale (11,328)

(3,950) Loss on divestiture 2,991

— Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,806

— Impairment of goodwill 126,200

62,000 Other (2,099)

(489) Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 22,513

(31,474) Parts and supplies inventories 5,074

(8,544) Aircraft inventory 386

(33,231) Prepaid expenses (8,589)

(8,065) Other non-current assets (36,988)

(27,534) Accounts payable (15,177)

(2,885) Accrued expenses (36,293)

(1,131) Deferred revenue (378,949)

(2,653) Other assets and liabilities 4,877

(4,184) Net cash used in operating activities (661,494)

(288,341)







Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of property and equipment (12,312)

(80,039) Purchases of aircraft held for sale (2,311)

(39,894) Proceeds from sale of aircraft held for sale, net 53,911

41,833 Proceeds from sale of divested business, net 13,200

— Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired —

(75,093) Capitalized software development costs (16,041)

(18,532) Other 172

— Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities 36,619

(171,725)







Cash flows from financing activities





Purchase shares for treasury —

(7,347) Purchase of fractional shares (3)

— Proceeds from notes payable 70,000

— Repayment of notes payable (70,000)

— Proceeds from long-term debt, net 343,000

— Payment of debt issuance costs in connection with debt (19,630)

— Repayments of long-term debt (40,196)

— Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 283,171

(7,347)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,287)

(7,395)







Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (345,991)

(474,808) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 620,153

786,722 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 274,162

$ 311,914

Definitions of Key Operating Metrics

Active Members. We define Active Members as the number of Connect, Core, and Business membership accounts that generated membership revenue in a given period and are active as of the end of the reporting period. We use Active Members to assess the adoption of our premium offerings which is a key factor in our penetration of the market in which we operate and a key driver of membership and flight revenue.

Active Users. We define Active Users as Active Members and jet card holders as of the reporting date plus unique non-member consumers who completed a revenue generating flight at least once in the given quarter and excludes wholesale flight activity. While a unique consumer can complete multiple revenue generating flights on our platform in a given period, that unique user is counted as only one Active User. We use Active Users to assess the adoption of our platform and frequency of transactions, which are key factors in our penetration of the market in which we operate and our growth in revenue.

Live Flight Legs. We define Live Flight Legs as the number of completed one-way revenue generating flight legs in a given period. The metric excludes empty repositioning legs and owner legs related to aircraft under management. We believe Live Flight Legs are a useful metric to measure the scale and usage of our platform, and our growth in flight revenue.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for (i) interest income (expense), (ii) income tax expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) equity-based compensation expense, (v) acquisition and integration related expenses and (vi) other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance, including but not limited to, restructuring charges.

We include Adjusted EBITDA because it is a supplemental measure used by our management team for assessing operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is used in conjunction with bonus program target achievement determinations, strategic internal planning, annual budgeting, allocating resources and making operating decisions. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information for historical period-to-period comparisons of our business, as it removes the effect of certain non-cash expenses and variable amounts.

Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin. We calculate Adjusted Contribution as gross profit (loss) excluding depreciation and amortization and adjusted further for (i) equity-based compensation included in cost of revenue, (ii) acquisition and integration expense included in cost of revenue, (iii) restructuring expense in cost of revenue and (iv) other items included in cost of revenue that are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance. Adjusted Contribution Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted Contribution by total revenue.

We include Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin as supplemental measures for assessing operating performance. Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin are used to understand our ability to achieve profitability over time through scale and leveraging costs. In addition, Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin provides useful information for historical period-to-period comparisons of our business and to identify trends.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure (in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net loss $ (144,813)

$ (148,838)

$ (406,272)

$ (330,637) Add back (deduct)













Interest expense 11,258

—

27,035

— Interest income (404)

(1,130)

(6,090)

(1,612) Income tax expense 579

185

751

505 Other expense, net (613)

625

822

1,505 Depreciation and amortization 15,459

16,500

45,027

46,862 Change in fair value of warrant liability 61

(2,504)

(685)

(8,265) Loss on divestiture 2,991

—

2,991

— Equity-based compensation expense 3,508

22,504

21,650

65,839 Acquisition and integration expenses(1) —

4,747

2,108

16,092 Restructuring charges(2) 22,213

682

40,905

6,165 Atlanta Member Operations Center set-up

expense(3) 10,765

—

26,895

— Certificate consolidation expense(4) 3,279

—

10,799

— Impairment of goodwill(5) 56,200

62,000

126,200

62,000 Other(5) 988

—

117

— Adjusted EBITDA $ (18,529)

$ (45,229)

$ (107,747)

$ (141,546)

__________________ (1) Consists of expenses incurred associated with acquisitions, as well as integration-related charges incurred within one year of acquisition date primarily related to system conversions, re-branding costs and fees paid to external advisors. (2) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, includes restructuring charges related to the Restructuring Plan and related strategic business expenses incurred to support significant changes to our member programs and certain aspects of our operations, primarily consisting of consultancy fees associated with designing and implementing changes to our member programs and obtaining financing, and severance and recruiting expenses associated with executive transitions and other employee separation programs as part of our cost reduction initiatives. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, includes restructuring charges for employee separation programs following strategic business decisions. (3) Consists of expenses associated with establishing the Atlanta Member Operations Center and its operations primarily including redundant operating expenses during the transition period, relocation expenses for employees and costs associated with onboarding new employees. The Atlanta Member Operations Center began operating on May 15, 2023. (4) Consists of expenses incurred to execute consolidation of our FAA operating certificates primarily including pilot training and retention programs and consultancy fees associated with planning and implementing the consolidation process. (5) Represents non-cash impairment charge related to goodwill recognized in the second and third quarters of 2023. See Note 1, Summary of Business and Significant Accounting Policies of the Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. (6) Includes collections of certain aged receivables which were added back to Net Loss in the reconciliation presented for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, as well as recognition of charges related to an individually immaterial litigation settlement. Refer to "Supplemental Expense Information" below, for further information

Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin

The following table reconciles Adjusted Contribution to gross profit (loss), which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure (in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue $ 320,063

$ 420,356

$ 1,006,937

$ 1,171,503 Less: Cost of revenue (299,887)

(403,042)

(981,581)

(1,144,698) Less: Depreciation and amortization (15,459)

(16,500)

(45,027)

(46,862) Gross profit (loss) 4,717

814

(19,671)

(20,057) Gross margin 1.5 %

0.2 %

(2.0) %

(1.7) % Add back:













Depreciation and amortization 15,459

16,500

45,027

46,862 Equity-based compensation expense in cost of revenue 826

3,581

3,097

11,320 Acquisition and integration expense in cost of

revenue(1) —

650

—

650 Restructuring expense in cost of revenue(2) 320

—

1,075

— Atlanta Member Operations Center set-up expense in

cost of revenue(3) 10,642

—

22,440

— Certificate consolidation expense in cost of revenue(4) 3,279

—

7,720

— Adjusted Contribution $ 35,243

$ 21,545

$ 59,688

$ 38,775 Adjusted Contribution Margin 11.0 %

5.1 %

5.9 %

3.3 %

__________________ (1) Consists of expenses incurred associated with acquisitions, as well as integration-related charges incurred within one year of acquisition date (2) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, includes restructuring charges related to the Restructuring Plan and other strategic business initiatives. (3) Consists of expenses associated with establishing the Atlanta Member Operations Center and its operations primarily including redundant operating expenses during the transition period, relocation expenses for employees and costs associated with onboarding new employees. The Atlanta Member Operations Center began operating on May 15, 2023. (4) Consists of expenses incurred to execute consolidation of our FAA operating certificates primarily including pilot training and retention programs and consultancy fees associated with planning and implementing the consolidation process.

Supplemental Revenue Information

(In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30,

Change in 2023

2022

$

% Membership $ 20,622

$ 22,409

$ (1,787)

(8) % Flight 214,645

278,917

(64,272)

(23) % Aircraft management 53,235

58,962

(5,727)

(10) % Other 31,561

60,068

(28,507)

(47) % Total $ 320,063

$ 420,356

$ (100,293)

(24) %































(In thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30,

Change in 2023

2022

$

% Membership $ 63,780

$ 67,076

$ (3,296)

(5) % Flight 681,691

799,351

(117,660)

(15) % Aircraft management 165,431

180,186

(14,755)

(8) % Other 96,035

124,890

(28,855)

(23) % Total $ 1,006,937

$ 1,171,503

$ (164,566)

(14) %

Supplemental Expense Information



Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Cost of

revenue

Technology

and

development

Sales and

marketing

General and

administrative

Total Equity-based compensation expense $ 826

$ 620

$ 440

$ 1,622

$ 3,508 Acquisition and integration expenses —

—

—

—

— Restructuring charges 320

4,641

703

16,549

22,213 Atlanta Member Operations Center set-up

expense 10,642

—

—

123

10,765 Certificate consolidation expense 3,279

—

—

—

3,279 Other —

—

—

988

988









































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Cost of

revenue

Technology

and

development

Sales and

marketing

General and

administrative

Total Equity-based compensation expense $ 3,097

$ 1,777

$ 1,781

$ 14,995

$ 21,650 Acquisition and integration expenses —

53

134

1,921

2,108 Restructuring charges 1,075

6,940

2,761

30,130

40,905 Atlanta Member Operations Center set-up

expense 22,440

201

—

4,254

26,895 Certificate consolidation expense 7,720

—

—

3,079

10,799 Other —

—

—

117

117





Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Cost of

revenue

Technology

and

development

Sales and

marketing

General and

administrative

Total Equity-based compensation expense $ 3,581

$ 751

$ 2,756

$ 15,416

$ 22,504 Acquisition and integration expense 650

—

—

4,097

4,747 Restructuring charges —

—

—

682

682





























































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Cost of

revenue

Technology

and

development

Sales and

marketing

General and

administrative

Total Equity-based compensation expense $ 11,320

$ 2,047

$ 8,314

$ 44,158

$ 65,839 Acquisition and integration expense 650

—

—

15,442

16,092 Restructuring charges —

—

—

6,165

6,165

