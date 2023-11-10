New Vorasidenib Data at SNO 2023 Bolster Servier's Neuro-Oncology Clinical Development Program

Late-breaking data from the pivotal Phase 3 INDIGO study strengthen clinical evidence of vorasidenib in IDH-mutant diffuse glioma

First data of vorasidenib in combination with pembrolizumab to profile the safety and tolerability results in a Phase 1 perioperative study

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Servier will showcase new data from its vorasidenib clinical development program in a plenary townhall at the 28th Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO), November 16-19, 2023, in Vancouver, Canada. These data underscore the company's unwavering commitment to develop innovative therapies that address areas of high unmet need in oncology.

Servier (PRNewswire)

The data to be presented will include an analysis of the impact that vorasidenib has on the tumor growth rate (TGR) of IDH-mutant gliomas. TGR was a secondary endpoint in the pivotal Phase 3 INDIGO study evaluating vorasidenib, an investigational, oral, selective, highly brain-penetrant dual inhibitor of mutant isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 or 2 (IDH1/2) enzymes in patients with residual or recurrent IDH1/2 mutant low-grade glioma. The positive late-breaking topline results from the INDIGO study were previously presented during a plenary session at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), and simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

"For more than 20 years, due to a lack of new treatment options, many patients with IDH-mutant gliomas have had to make the difficult choice of taking a 'watch and wait' approach to monitor the growth and symptoms of the disease as a means to delay experiencing the potentially toxic acute and long-term side effects associated with more aggressive regimens," said Susan Pandya, M.D., Head of Cancer Metabolism Global Development Oncology & Immuno-Oncology, Servier. "We are excited to present these new data at SNO, which will further establish the potential clinical benefit of vorasidenib and provide new insights into how IDH-mutant gliomas behave biologically and clinically."

Additional data to be presented in an oral session are the first safety results from a Phase 1 safety lead-in and perioperative study of vorasidenib in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with recurrent or progressive enhancing IDH1-mutant astrocytomas. Astrocytomas are one of the most common types of IDH-mutant glioma.[1]

Servier abstracts being presented at SNO are listed below (all times in Pacific Standard Time) and are available online on the SNO website here.

"At Servier, we research where others can't or won't, taking on the challenge of developing transformative treatment options for patients with few-to-no options available," said Patrick Therasse, M.D. PhD, Global Head of Late Stage and Life Cycle Management Oncology, Servier. "These analyses will further illustrate our ambitions to shift the treatment paradigm for IDH-mutant gliomas and offer these patients much-needed hope."

Abstract #CTIM-14 (oral): Phase 1 safety lead-in and randomized open-label perioperative study of vorasidenib combined with pembrolizumab in recurrent or progressive enhancing IDH1-mutant astrocytomas: safety lead-in results

Date & Time: Friday, November 17 , 7:25 – 7:35 a.m. PT

Lead Author: Patrick Wen

Abstract #LTBK-06 (late-breaker): Impact of vorasidenib treatment on mutant IDH1 or IDH2 diffuse glioma tumor growth rate: results from the randomized, double-blind, Phase 3 INDIGO study

Date & Time: Saturday, November 18 , 2:50 – 2:58 p.m. PT

Lead Author: Patrick Wen

Abstract #CTNI-51: A randomized, double-blind Phase 3 study of vorasidenib versus placebo in patients with IDH1 or IDH2 low-grade glioma (INDIGO): exploratory analysis of variant allele frequency and progression-free survival

Date & Time: Saturday, November 18 , 2:58 – 3:06 p.m. PT

Lead Author: Timothy F. Cloughesy

Abstract #QOL-26: A randomized, double-blind, Phase 3 study of vorasidenib versus placebo in patients with mutant IDH1 or IDH2 diffuse glioma (INDIGO): analysis of health-related quality of life, neurocognition, and seizure activity

Date & Time: Saturday, November 18 , 3:06 – 3:14 p.m. PT

Lead Author: Katherine B. Peters

About Servier in Oncology

Servier is a global leader in oncology focused on delivering meaningful therapeutic progress for the patients it serves. Governed by a non-profit foundation, Servier approaches innovation with a long-term vision, free of influence from investors and outside pressure to chase short-term monetary targets.

As a leader in oncology, Servier has significantly accelerated its investment in difficult and hard-to-treat cancers, with more than 50% of its research and development dedicated to delivering significant advances in areas of high unmet need throughout oncology with the potential to change the lives of the patients it serves. Within these areas, Servier is the leader in mutant IDH inhibition, with the first ever mutant IDH1 inhibitor approved in the U.S. and the European Union, and the company continues to drive the science behind targeted mutant IDH inhibition.

Servier's commitment to therapeutic progress guides its collaboration strategy. While many companies across the industry are scaling back investments, Servier is actively building alliances, completing acquisitions, conducting licensing deals and entering new partnerships that can help to accelerate access to therapies for patients in need. With the company's commercial expertise, global reach, scientific expertise and commitment to clinical excellence, Servier is dedicated to bringing the promise of tomorrow to the patients it serves.

Press Contact

Servier Pharmaceuticals

Nathan Mellor

nathan.mellor@servier.com

Disclosures

This release contains general information about the Servier Group and its entities (hereinafter "Servier and its Affiliates") and is intended for informational purposes only. The information is thought to be reliable; however, Servier and its Affiliates make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein or otherwise provided and accept no responsibility or liability, in contract, in tort, in negligence, or otherwise, should the information be found to be inaccurate or incomplete in any respect.

Servier and its Affiliates are not acting as an advisor to the recipient of this information, and the ultimate decision to proceed with any transaction rests solely with the recipient of this information. Therefore, prior to entering into any proposed transaction, the recipient of this information should determine, without reliance upon Servier or its Affiliates, the economic risks and merits, as well as the legal, tax, and accounting characterizations and consequences, of the transaction and that it is able to assume these risks.

This statement also contains forward-looking statements that are subject to varying levels of uncertainty and risk. Investigational new drugs and indications are subject to further scientific and medical review and regulatory approval. They are not approved for use by the FDA.

Any reliance placed on this document is done entirely at the risk of the person placing such reliance. The information contained in this document is neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to enter into a transaction.

The content of this document is a summary only, is not complete, and does not include all material information about Servier and its Affiliates, including potential conflicts of interest.

To the maximum extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations, Servier and its Affiliates disclaim all representations, warranties, conditions and guarantees, whether express, implied, statutory or of other kind, nor does it accept any duty to any person, in connection with this document. Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, Servier and its Affiliates do not warrant or represent that the information or opinions contained in this document is accurate or complete.

To the maximum extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations, Servier and its Affiliates shall not be liable for any loss, damage or expense whatsoever, whether direct or indirect, howsoever arising, whether in contract, tort (including negligence), strict liability or otherwise, for direct, indirect, incidental, consequential, punitive or special damages arising out of or in connection with this document, including (without limitation) any course of action taken on the basis of the same. The estimates, strategies, and views expressed in this document are based upon past or current data and information and are subject to change without notice.

1 Kabel, A. M. , Modais, K. , Salim, A. , Ahmad, R. , Ahmad, A. , & Alnumari, K. A. (2018). Astrocytoma: Insights into Risk Factors, Pathogenesis, Diagnosis and Management. Journal of Cancer Research and Treatment, 6(3), 70-73. http://pubs.sciepub.com/jcrt/6/3/2.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Servier Pharmaceuticals