Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has established GLMC as the first and largest international platform of its kind

Knowledge Partnerships with the International Labor Organization and World Bank will provide key insights and benefits for all GLMC participants

ILO Director-General Gilbert Hongbo will participate as a Keynote Speaker

Participants will include over 150 experts from a cross-section of labor market stakeholders, contributing across 8 key GLMC tracks

GLMC is unprecedented in the cohesiveness of labor market stakeholders it is bringing together to discuss global challenges

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) is announcing the International Labor Organization (ILO) and World Bank to be 'Knowledge Partners' for the Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC) which is taking place from 13-14 December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

(PRNewswire)

Partnerships With Major International Organizations Announced Ahead of the Inaugural Global Labor Market Conference in Riyadh

Knowing that global labor market challenges must be met with global solutions, the GLMC platform and participants stand to gain from expertise and knowledge exchange with the ILO and World Bank regarding labor market best practices.

ILO Secretary-General Gilbert F. Hongbo will be joining GLMC as a keynote speaker, where he will share his vision for global labor markets, while also identifying challenges these labor markets are expected to face. Also scheduled to participate from the ILO is Dr. Sukti Dasgupta. Dr. Dasgupta directs the ILO's 'Conditions of Work and Equality' Department and has contributed prominently to the fields of employment and gender studies at their intersection with labor markets.

Both the ILO and World Bank are part of the United Nations ecosystem. With 187 member nations, the ILO works to determine global labor standards and reach common frameworks regarding labor rights, while the World Bank works to finance projects and programs in the developing world to alleviate poverty and provide opportunities for growth.

Secretary-General Hongbo and Dr. Dasgupta will appear among approximately 150 speakers and 2,000 participants from over 40 countries at the upcoming GLMC. The inaugural gathering, held under the ethos 'Future in Progress,' is the largest of its kind, and the first to bring together a complete cross-section of labor market stakeholders.

Speakers and participants from both the ILO and World Bank will contribute richly to GLMC by providing invaluable insights on the current conditions facing labor markets, and the future challenges they face. These insights will be spread across 8 key GLMC tracks: Global Labor Market Catalysts; Skills & Productivity Conundrums; Labor Market Makeovers; Work for All; AI Needs People?; Labor Market Re-Engineered; The Right Way to (De)Regulate; and The Future Proofed Organization.

For more information about the Global Labor Market Conference, please visit www.globallabormarketconference.com

About the Global Labor Market Conference:

The Global Labor Market Conference is a platform that aims to convene experts, specialists, and representatives of labor market stakeholders to engage in discussions about current and future international market challenges and propose innovative solutions to address them. Launched in Riyadh by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, this annual conference seeks to establish a forum for the exchange of ideas, collaboration, and as a driving force for positive changes in labor practices on a global scale.

The event will gather Excellencies, the Ministers of Labor from G20 countries, leaders of pertinent international organizations, high-ranking officials, and figures from government and private sectors worldwide. It will also draw participation from major investors in both local and international private sectors. The conference's primary focus will be on policies and best practices related to labor markets, while emphasizing the pivotal roles of employers and governments in shaping a harmonious and inclusive labor market.

In addition to the core conference program, which will delve into topics concerning the future of labor markets, the ongoing transformations in the world of work, and the influence of globalization, several ancillary activities will take place. These will include specialized workshops, diverse events, the signing of numerous memorandums of understanding and agreements, and the recognition of distinguished institutions and organizations within the labor market through the "Labor Award."

Global Labor Market Conference (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development - Kingdom of Saudi Arabia