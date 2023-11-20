Red Roof® Kicks-Off Holiday Season with Week-Long Black Friday and Cyber Monday Flash Sale

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether taking a road trip to visit family, or heading to the slopes or the Sun Belt for some rest and relaxation, Red Roof®, an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, is offering Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to make holiday travel easier and more affordable. This year, Red Roof is once again offering a week-long Black Friday flash sale, starting on Monday, November 20.

Travelers who make a reservation at any Red Roof Inn®, Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, or The Red Collection® property from November 20 through November 27, 2023, and stay between November 20, 2023, through February 29, 2024, will save 20% off their stay. Guests may book directly using code ‘SALE’ at redroof.com or on the app, by calling 800.RED.ROOF, or at any property. (PRNewswire)

Travelers who make a reservation at any Red Roof Inn®, Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, or The Red Collection® property from November 20 through November 27, 2023, and stay between November 20, 2023, through February 29, 2024, will save 20% off their stay*. Guests may book directly using code 'SALE' at redroof.com or on the app, by calling 800.RED.ROOF, or at any property. And because no family member should be left behind, pets stay free at Red Roof**.

In addition to the savings travelers receive during the Red Roof Black Friday flash sale, Red Roof RediRewards® members always save on every Red Roof visit, year-round. RediRewards is easy, quick and free to join.

With over 60,000 rooms in nearly 700 properties across the country and internationally, there is sure to be a Red Roof conveniently located along your travel route. Check out all Red Roof locations online at https://www.redroof.com/why-red-roof/maps.

About Red Roof

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof, now in its 50th year, has over 60,000 rooms in nearly 700 properties in the U.S. and internationally in Brazil and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering the best experience and value in the lodging industry. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room nationwide at no additional cost**. Ranging from economy to midscale, the Red Roof portfolio of brands includes Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, with enhanced amenities in clean, modern, comfortable rooms; HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay®; and The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results.® – a unique owner-operator experience establishing common ground with franchisees. Guests can go Beyond Free Nights® with the Red Roof industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards®. Hospitality goes beyond the hotel room through Red Roof's ESG program, Purpose with Heart— an umbrella for operating behaviors and policies, as well as Red Roof's existing legacy social responsibility program, Room in Your Heart. For reservations, visit redroof.com, call 800.RED.ROOF, or download Red Roof's free app for iOS and Android devices.

Red Roof's Vision: To provide the best experience and value in the lodging industry for our guests, owners, team members, partners, and communities.

*Some blackout dates apply and vary by location.

**Pet accommodations policy may vary at some locations. To verify a hotel's pet policy, please review hotel information online at redroof.com or by contacting the hotel directly.

When traveling, be flexible and seek out the best discounts, deals and inflation-busting promotions, which can usually be found on a hotel’s website. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Red Roof